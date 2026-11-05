Keller ISD figuring out next steps to repair schools after bonds fail

Water damage from a leaky roof at Fossil Ridge High School in the Keller school district. The district is asking voters to approve $828 million to repair and update schools. Keller school district

After voters rejected the largest bond package in the Keller school district’s history, officials said the urgent need to replace air conditioning units, plumbing, crumbling pavement and leaking roofs isn’t going away.

On Tuesday, voters turned down the $828 million bond package which was divided into five propositions on the ballot.

Proposition A, the largest at $756.3 million, would have paid for replacing broken HVAC units, leaking roofs, plumbing, electrical and other needs at the district’s 34 campuses.

The other propositions covered technology upgrades, natatorium repairs and athletic facility upgrades

Bryce Nieman, a spokesperson for the district, said in an email to the Star-Telegram, “We don’t have any specific conclusions at this point, but we plan to analyze data available to us, revisit our own efforts, and gather feedback from our community as we make plans for the future.”

The district issued a statement on its website that said the needs to repair and upgrade facilities and infrastructure throughout the district still exist.

“We respect the community’s decision and will work with our Board of Trustees to evaluate available options for addressing those needs while continuing to prioritize safe, effective learning environments, and responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” it said.

The Star-Telegram also contacted the three newly-elected school board members to get their thoughts on why the bond failed since it became an important issue in their campaigns.

Barbara Brewer, who was elected to the one-year unexpired term in Place 6, said she has expressed concerns that the district needed to be more transparent about explaining the needs to the voters.

She described telling officials that putting the information on the district’s website wasn’t enough.

“A smaller bond with more information may be what we have to do,” she said.”We will have to go back to the drawing board, and we will have to be creative.”

Brewer said she also reminded Keller school officials about how voters in the neighboring Northwest school district rejected a bond package in 2020 and the district presented another bond to voters, which was partially approved in 2021. The bond information included a separate website and more detailed information, she said.

In 2023, Northwest voters approved a bond of over $1 billion to address growth with the need for more schools, technology and stadium and athletic field renovations.

Rachel Weatherington, who won in the Place 4 race, said she needs to “dig” into the data, and said that the ballot language stated that there would be a tax increase, although that wasn’t the case in the school district’s bond election. However, she said many voters didn’t understand that.

“That is a difficult hill to climb,” Weatherington said.

“If we decide to put forth another bond, we will have to do a much better job of educating people about that,” she said.

Andrew Walsh, who won in Place 5, could not be reached for comment.

Weatherington also suggested that the district could organize tours to show voters what the buildings look like and to have them see the types of work that must be done.