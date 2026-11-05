Angie's bringing upscale fast food for low prices to north Fort Worth

\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=458xrs_1GnfdarX00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=458xrs_1GnfdarX00" width="1140" height="898" >\u003cfigcaption>Angie’s diner known for serving luxury food at fast-food prices will open in the old Dairy Queen on North Beach Street in Fort Worth. Tom Johanningmeier/tjohanningmeier@star-telegram.com \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>\u003ca href="https://www.angies.com/" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Angie’s\u003c/a> fast-food chain, known for serving lobster rolls and USDA prime steak, is opening a Fort Worth restaurant, \u003ca href="https://www.tdlr.texas.gov/TABS/Search/Project/TABS2027004823" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">according to state licensing documents\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The restaurant was created by \u003ca href="https://www.star-telegram.com/entertainment/restaurants/article314249825.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">Salad and Go\u003c/a> founders Tony and Roushan Christofellis after Tony’s mom, Angie, passed away. They wanted to honor her memory by starting a fast-casual restaurant that served high-quality, “luxury” food at a price that most people could afford.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Angie’s \u003ca href="https://www.angies.com/menu" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">menu\u003c/a> is made up of USDA prime beef, antibiotic-free chicken, wild caught seafood and other ingredients, organic and free from added preservatives. Salads with chicken start as cheap as $5, steak as little as $7.99 and salmon or shrimp for $11.49.\u003c/p>\u003cp>To cater to the true fast-food audience, Angie’s serves burgers and fried chicken and even copycat Taco Bell crunch wrap supremes. But customers also have the option to make a healthy salad, bowl or wrap.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/video.php?height=476&href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Freel%2F1114309708194337%2F&show_text=false&width=267&t=0" width="100%" height="476">\u003c/iframe>\u003ch2 class="h2">How does Angie’s sell fine dining items for fast-food prices?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Now, how does Angie’s sell a Maine-imported lobster roll for $16.99? Or a steak Caesar salad for $9.99?\u003c/p>\u003cp>Well, \u003ca href="https://www.angies.com/howwedoit" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">according to its website\u003c/a>, the restaurant saves money on the business model rather than the supplies.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Think of what Walmart did to retail, what Amazon did to logistics, what Costco did to margin compression,” Angie’s website says. “We are doing this in the restaurant space.”\u003c/p>\u003cp>Angie’s cut down on labor costs by offering self-serving kiosks and efficiently scheduling a smaller staff to man the kitchen. It also saves on fancy packaging by serving non-branded bags and cups. To save on the supply chain, it buys direct and processes all ingredients at its own facilities and delivers to its restaurants itself instead of paying a third party.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m18!1m12!1m3!1d2870.2192389604147!2d-97.29150332433223!3d32.89702807361322!2m3!1f0!2f0!3f0!3m2!1i1024!2i768!4f13.1!3m3!1m2!1s0x864dd8470584e3e5%3A0xddb01390598658b0!2s8620%20N%20Beach%20St%2C%20Fort%20Worth%2C%20TX%2076244!5e1!3m2!1sen!2sus!4v1793900283535!5m2!1sen!2sus" width="100%" height="450">\u003c/iframe>\u003ch2 class="h2">Angie’s opening in Fort Worth\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Angie’s will open at 8620 N. Beach St. in north Fort Worth. Many Angie’s restaurants have a drive-thru option, and this was a \u003ca href="https://www.weitzmangroup.com/properties/8620-n-beach-street" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">former Dairy Queen\u003c/a> drive-thru restaurant.\u003c/p>\u003cp>This will be the \u003ca href="https://www.angies.com/locations" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">fourth Angie’s in North Texas\u003c/a>. The first opened in Plano one year ago, then another in Little Elm, and a third in Irving opened in September.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Documents show that construction will begin in January and wrap up by the end of May 2027. The company has not responded to inquiries asking about an opening timeline.\u003c/p>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>