32-year-old man injured in shooting at Fort Worth apartments, police say

A 32-year-old man was shot and injured at an east Fort Worth apartment complex on Wednesday night, Nov. 4, police say. Pexels

A 32-year-old man was shot and injured Wednesday night at an east Fort Worth apartment complex, and a suspect is in custody, police said.

Officers were called to Texas Health Arlington Memorial Hospital after a man showed up with a gunshot wound. They learned that the shooting took place at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Sandy Lane, according to police. The address shows it occurred at the Sandy Oaks Apartments.

Ronquez Otis was booked into the Fort Worth Jail in connection with the shooting, according to police records. The 22-year-old suspect faces an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.

A man was shot in the abdomen at the Sandy Oaks Apartments in a separate incident on Tuesday morning, police said. No arrests have been announced in connection with that shooting.