Three reasons why TCU football will upset No. 22 Arizona - or fall under .500

TCU quarterback Jaden Craig (1) runs the ball for 17 yards to score a touchdown during the second half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Welcome back to an earlier than usual edition of Three Reasons Why.

TCU football (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) has a Friday night showdown with No. 22 Arizona (6-2, 3-2) in Arizona at 9:15 p.m. on ESPN. The matchup with the Wildcats is the first of what should be three ranked opponents in the month of November for TCU.

Beating a ranked opponent on the road is never easy, but the Horned Frogs will need to upset at least one ranked opponent to reach a bowl game. After defeating Kansas 22-16 in a thrilling second-half comeback, TCU is aiming to shock the world in Tucson and alleviate some of the pressure building around the program.

Meanwhile, the Wildcats are coming off a narrow loss to No. 15 Texas Tech on the road and need this win to stay alive in the Big 12 title race.

It’s a pivotal matchup for both teams. Here are three reasons why TCU can upset Arizona, or fall below .500:

Three reasons why TCU will upset Arizona

1. The defensive line: The Wildcats have handled their business most of the season, but there’s position group that should be considered a weakness. Arizona’s offensive line has been shaky in matchups with BYU and Texas Tech, allowing eight sacks in the two games. The Wildcats rank 15th (out of 16) teams in sacks allowed and rushing in the Big 12. On the flip side, TCU’s defensive line depth has allowed the Horned Frogs to produce one of the nation’s best defenses. Edge rusher Koron Hayward’s emergence has also been huge for TCU.

If TCU can produce at least three sacks and more quarterback hurries, TCU will have a chance to pull off the upset.

2. Craig’s legs: Another area that could be considered a weakness is Arizona’s struggles against mobile quarterbacks. The Wildcats are fundamentally sound on defense, but a player who can extend plays has given them fits. Texas Tech’s Thomas Castellanos rushed for 117 yards in the Red Raiders’ win, and BYU’s Bear Bachmeier averaged over six yards per carry in BYU’s win. Coming off a career-high 87 rushing yards against Kansas, TCU senior quarterback Jaden Craig will need a similar performance for TCU to generate points.

3. Cornerback play: The Horned Frogs will face one of the nation’s best passing attacks, but they’ll counterattack with a strong trio of cornerbacks led by senior Vernon Glover and sophomore Gil Jackson. Jackson missed last week’s win over Kansas, but wasn’t listed on the player availability report this week. Senior Teon Parks filled in and excelled, using his starting experience at Colorado to pick up the slack.

This will be the biggest challenge for TCU’s corners this season, but they’ve shown they’re more than capable of rising up to meet the moment.

Three reasons why Arizona will defeat TCU

1. Noah Fifita: Arizona is led by one of the nation’s best quarterbacks with senior Noah Fifita playing some of the best football of his career. He has thrown for 2,481 yards, 19 touchdowns and just four interceptions this season and ranks in the top 10 to 15 in many passing metrics. In terms of a pocket passer, Fifita will easily be the best quarterback TCU has faced this season. TCU has the personnel to bother Fifita, but he’ll be coming into Friday with plenty of confidence after throwing for over 300 yards in three straight games.

2. TCU’s offensive line: The Horned Frogs’ offensive line has similar stats as Arizona’s and the Wildcats have their own formidable defensive front that projects to give TCU problems. Arizona uses a ton of stunts and movement up front to cause chaos, plus the Wildcats have the Big 12’s No. 2 sack leader in edge rusher Chase Kennedy. TCU struggled to create running lanes or protect Craig against Kansas and West Virginia; what will the offensive line do against a much better defense?

3. Ball security: The Wildcats have done a good job of avoiding costly turnovers with just eight this year; that stat could be the key to holding off a Horned Frogs upset. With the struggles of TCU’s offense, which still hasn’t scored more than two touchdowns against a Power Four conference opponent, the Horned Frogs will likely need to steal a possession or two to make this game close.

If Arizona can avoid turnovers or just win the turnover battle, TCU will have a much more difficult time finding a path to victory.

Prediction

Arizona holds off TCU with a late touchdown to win 28-17.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 at Arizona, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, TBA

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 vs. Rice, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 14 at UTSA, TBA

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 at Ottawa (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 Mavericks 121, Indiana 105

Oct. 24 San Antonio 122, Mavericks 106

Oct. 26 Mavericks 113, Miami 109

Oct. 28 Mavericks 120, Oklahoma City 96

Oct. 30 Mavericks 116, Houston 111

Nov. 2 vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 4 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 6 vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 8 vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 vs. Lindenwood, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 6 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Nov. 3 vs. Oral Roberts, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 5 vs. Le Moyne, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 8 vs. Tarleton State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Iona, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 22 Stars 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Oct. 25 Stars 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Oct. 27 New Jersey 5, Stars 1

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 at Washington, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 5 at Columbus, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 7 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 12 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 14 FC Dallas 1, Seattle 0

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m., Apple TV

End of regular season

Nov. 5-7 POWRi Racing

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

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