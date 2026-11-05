How to Exfoliate Your Body the Right Way in Fall and Winter According to Dermatologists

Dermatologists say most people are exfoliating their body wrong in winter. Here is how to choose the right method. PeopleImages/Getty Images

Already using a retinoid or benzoyl peroxide on your body? Dermatologists warn that layering exfoliation on top can worsen dryness or trigger breakouts. In your 40s and 50s, when texture, dullness and keratosis pilaris tend to show up on arms and thighs, choosing the right method matters more than ever.

Cooler air accelerates moisture loss, and the wrong exfoliant on already-sensitive skin can leave it red, raw or more pigmented than before. Here is how dermatologists sort through dry brushes, scrubs and acid-based treatments.

How body exfoliation works

As temperatures drop and humidity falls, water evaporates from the outermost layer of skin in a process called transepidermal water loss. Dermatologist Ava Shamban told Forbes that “as the water molecules are pulled out of the epidermis into the air, our skin becomes more like a dry sponge.” The fall result, she added, is skin that can be “tired and dull, dehydrated and sallow. It can also be tight, with the textural changes or otherwise uncomfortable.”

Exfoliation lifts away the dead cells contributing to that dullness. “Exfoliating helps buff away dead skin cells and leaves skin looking smoother and more radiant,” Patricia Farris, a Metairie, Louisiana dermatologist, told Everyday Health. Over time, she said, it also helps creams and serums penetrate more deeply.

Two broad categories exist. Physical exfoliators use scrubbing agents to manually remove dead cells. “Physical exfoliators contain finely ground grains or nuts that, when rubbed on the skin, help remove dead skin cells,” Farris said. “It increases circulation and gives your skin a bit of a glow. It also leaves skin feeling smooth and silky.” Chemical exfoliators dissolve dead cells with acids instead. Alpha hydroxy acids like glycolic acid are water soluble and loosen the bonds between dead cells. Beta hydroxy acids like salicylic acid are fat soluble, cutting through oily follicles, and tend to suit oily or acne-prone skin.

Dry brushing vs scrubs vs acids

A body scrub blends granules like sugar, coffee or clay microbeads into a cream, oil or paste. Sonya Smith, a laboratory technician at Molton Brown, recommends using one once or twice a week. “Some people may notice an improvement in their skin’s texture and appearance within a few days, while others may not see results for several weeks,” she said.

Dry brushing uses a stiff-bristled tool (often boar hair, plant fiber or synthetic) on dry skin. Massachusetts dermatopathologist Gretchen Frieling told Women’s Health that “dry exfoliation, like dry brushing, offers a more intense level of exfoliation and can stimulate circulation, but it can be irritating if your skin is sensitive.”

For mature skin, many dermatologists lean on acids for everyday use. Nicole Ruth told Women’s Health she prefers chemical exfoliation for most patients because it is more controlled and better tolerated long-term. Her go-to ingredients include lactic acid, glycolic acid and urea for rough, dull skin and keratosis pilaris, the small bumps that often appear on the backs of arms and thighs. Both Ruth and Frieling recommend exfoliating after you cleanse, so the product works on bare skin rather than on sweat, oil and debris. Wet exfoliation also adds slip, which is gentler on most skin.

How to exfoliate safely in winter

Guidance from the American Academy of Dermatology Association begins with auditing what else is already in your routine. Retinoids, retinol and benzoyl peroxide raise sensitivity, and stacking additional exfoliation over them can intensify flaking or provoke new blemishes.

Match the method to your skin. Dry or sensitive skin tends to do best with a washcloth and a mild chemical exfoliant. Oily or thicker skin can usually handle stronger acids or mechanical tools. People with deeper skin tones, or anyone who develops dark spots after acne, burns or bug bites, should skip aggressive methods that can worsen pigmentation.

Technique matters, too. Use small circular motions for about 30 seconds, rinse with lukewarm water and never exfoliate over cuts, wounds or sunburned skin. Follow with moisturizer every time, and resist the urge to do it daily. The more intense the method, the less often it should be used.

This article was created by content specialists using various tools, including AI.