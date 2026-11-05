Man won $156K on a slot. Then he won $143K more 2 days later at Mississippi casino

Biloxi’s Kevin Baker made it two jackpots in three nights at the Beau Rivage, winning $143,898.87 just three days after winning a $100,000-plus jackpot. Provided

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Lightning struck for a second time Sunday at Mississippi’s Beau Rivage Resort and Casino, as a Biloxi man who pocketed more than $150,000 on Friday has struck it rich again.

Kevin Baker, who claimed a jackpot of $156,476.27 on Friday, walked away with another $143,898.87 on Sunday morning when his $100 bet on the $1 Lightning 10-Year Storm slot machine hit after just eight minutes of play in the High Limit area.

The win is the 31st of the year at the Beau Rivage of more than $100,000. The big win pushed the total payout of jackpots of $100,000 or greater to more than $8.5 million from Coast casinos in 2026.

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