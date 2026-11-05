Fort Worth's South Hi Mount school to relocate following engineering assessment

First-grade teacher Luis Ortiz goes over vowels with his students during class at South Hi Mount Elementary in Fort Worth on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023. Chris Torres/ctorres@star-telegram.com

Students and staff at South Hi Mount Elementary School in Fort Worth were relocated Wednesday “as a precautionary measure” following an engineering assessment of the school building, according to an email sent to South Hi Mount parents.

The elementary school, located at 4101 Birchman Ave., was originally built in 1936, according to its website. The decision to relocate staff and students was made following an “onsite engineering assessment and recommendation,” according to the email, sent to parents from Principal Elizabeth Foreman White.

“The impacted section of the building has been cleared and is no longer being occupied while further evaluation and next steps are determined,” Foreman White wrote.

The entire South Hi Mount school will be relocated to Western Hills Primary, 8300 Mojave Trail, a vacant school building in the district, on Dec. 1. A return date to South Hi Mount will be determined “in the upcoming weeks.”

The Fort Worth Independent School District did not immediately respond to questions from the Star-Telegram about the relocation.

School leaders will address parent questions and concerns about the relocation at a meeting on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the South Hi Mount cafeteria.

This is the second school relocation this fall, after heavy rains damaged Meacham Middle School.