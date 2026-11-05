Woman stabbed in head in family violence incident, Fort Worth police say

An 18-year-old suspect was arrested Wednesday, Nov. 4, in connection with an apparent family-violence related stabbing in Fort Worth, police say. Pexels

A woman was injured in an apparent family violence-related stabbing Wednesday afternoon, according to Fort Worth police.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Grand Avenue shortly before 5 p.m. and found a woman who’d been stabbed in the back of the head. The officers “confirmed that this was a domestic situation,” police said.

Police records show that an 18-year-old suspect was later arrested in connection with the incident. Raymond Godinez was booked into the Fort Worth City Jail and faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence.

The injured woman was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, according to police.