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TCU's Sonny Dykes wants transparency, but he has a scary Matt Rhule problem
By Mac Engel,2 days ago
Someone is lying.
And it’s not necessarily TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes.
On Tuesday at his weekly press conference, Dykes addressed a pair of subjects that relate to his job performance, and neither response may soothe fans who have made up their minds about the fifth-year coach.
Sonny Dykes addresses the ‘Fire Sonny’ chants
On Saturday during TCU’s come-from-behind win over Kansas in Fort Worth, some fans wore bags over their heads, and chanted “Fire Sonny.” It is the continuation of noise aimed at Dykes since the team lost the season opener against North Carolina in Dublin, and has plodded through a blah regular season.
On Tuesday, I asked Dykes about this, and before I could finish the question, he said he didn’t notice any of it. He said he was focused on doing his job.
A general rule is anytime a coach or player says they don’t hear what is said or written about them they’re full of it. They “don’t hear it,” but magically know when something negative has been said or written.
They may be able to avoid it for a short period of time, but their family and friends don’t, and they normally serve as messengers. They’re all human.
College coaches typically have a harder time avoiding that type of noise because of the bubble so many of them reside in, which includes TCU. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said this week at a press conference, “A guy walked up to my 13-year-old daughter and was like, ‘[Bleep] U and [bleep] your dad.’ ... I’m not going to keep coaching if it means my kids grow up screwed up. I’m not going to see my daughter shook.”
Dykes said, “We’ve had some of that ourselves here, and that’s just part of it. It’s the bad part of it, but I don’t concern myself with that. I don’t have any control over it. Didn’t hear it. Didn’t see it. Didn’t know anything about it; it’s certainly not going to have any impact on me, or how hard I work.”
Because of his dad, Dykes has been around this profession for as long as he can remember; he gets it. He is the highest-paid employee at TCU, and that comes with scrutiny, and a “job performance evaluation” that is seldom rational, and increasingly cruel.
“Thanks” to social media, fans’ behavior toward players and coaches has never been more abusive. And no one should be going after a player/coach’s family.
Sonny Dykes takes exception to a ‘data point’ about his team
One of the primary goals for any major college football or men’s basketball coach is to convince the masses that he has an impossible job, and winning any game is the equivalent of painting the Sistine Chapel in five minutes without a brush.
In the pre pay-for-play world of college sports, coaches’ main gripes were facilities, staff sizes and the state of the program left by the previous head coach. In this era, a coach’s main crisis is not having enough money to pay players.
Earlier this season, The Athletic published a report detailing the payrolls of the programs playing in the Power Four; the report was widely consumed, and coaches all over the country said it wasn’t accurate.
The report said TCU’s payroll is between $22 million and $25 million. According to high-ranking members of TCU’s administration, its football team has the second-highest payroll in the Big 12 at close to $30 million, trailing only Texas Tech.
“The numbers that are being talked about are nowhere near the truth — just FYI. Not even close,” Dykes said Tuesday. “It’s accounting. There are a lot of different ways to do accounting.”
Dykes’ take on accounting is fair. A clever accountant can shape numbers to fit a variety of needs, no different from a pro sports franchise, or a person making a report to the IRS.
Almost every coach who is not having a great season is saying some version of this; that they don’t have the biggest payroll, and what they spend on players is not at the top of their respective league. That they are doing more with less than their opponents.
Dykes repeatedly said these figures, and that TCU has the second-highest payroll in the Big 12, are wrong.
There is no way to know. The financials are private. Players lie about it to impress their friends. Agents lie to land clients, and to impress parents. Coaches lie to satiate fans, boosters and their boss. Administrations lie to make a point, which normally depends on the team’s record.
Dykes said he is all for transparency when it comes to team payrolls, a detail that has yet to be included in the MSCCSFL Act (Make a Salary Cap in College Sports A Federal Law Act); that is more commonly referred to as the Protect College Sports Act.
Someone is lying.
Either way, TCU is 4-4, 2-3 in the Big 12, the head coach is hearing about it, and no one is particularly happy about any of it.
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- Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20
- Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20
- Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31
- Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30
- Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16
- Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13
- Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21
- Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)
- Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 12 p.m., Fox
- Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox
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- Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox
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- Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC
- Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox
- Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA
- Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10
- Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7
- Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7
- Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13
- Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10
- Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6
- Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20
- Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16
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- Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, TBA
- Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA
- Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN
- Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16
- Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6
- Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35
- Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14
- Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)
- Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10
- Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39
- Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41
- Nov. 7 vs. Rice, 3 p.m., ESPNU
- Nov. 14 at UTSA, TBA
- Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA
- Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA
- All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium
- Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7
- Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0
- Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20
- Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16
- Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27
- Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27
- Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22
- Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25
- Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28
- Nov. 7 at Ottawa (Arizona), 6 p.m.
- Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.
- Oct. 23 Mavericks 121, Indiana 105
- Oct. 24 San Antonio 122, Mavericks 106
- Oct. 26 Mavericks 113, Miami 109
- Oct. 28 Mavericks 120, Oklahoma City 96
- Oct. 30 Mavericks 116, Houston 111
- Nov. 2 vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 4 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
- Nov. 6 vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC, KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 8 vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+
- Nov. 2 vs. Lindenwood, 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 6 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 10 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock
- Nov. 3 vs. Oral Roberts, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 5 vs. Le Moyne, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 8 vs. Tarleton State, 2 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 10 vs. Iona, 4 p.m., ESPN+
- Nov. 12 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+
- Oct. 22 Stars 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)
- Oct. 25 Stars 6, N.Y. Islanders 3
- Oct. 27 New Jersey 5, Stars 1
- Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2
- Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1
- Nov. 3 at Washington, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 5 at Columbus, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 7 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 12 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video
- Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video
- Oct. 14 FC Dallas 1, Seattle 0
- Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2
- Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0
- Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0
- Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1
- Nov. 7 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m., Apple TV
- End of regular season
- Nov. 5-7 POWRi Racing
- Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow
- Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School
- Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience
- April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250
- May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300
- May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400