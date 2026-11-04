TCU's Sonny Dykes wants transparency, but he has a scary Matt Rhule problem

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes flatly denied that his team has the second highest payroll in the Big 12. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Someone is lying.

And it’s not necessarily TCU head football coach Sonny Dykes.

On Tuesday at his weekly press conference, Dykes addressed a pair of subjects that relate to his job performance, and neither response may soothe fans who have made up their minds about the fifth-year coach.

Sonny Dykes addresses the ‘Fire Sonny’ chants

On Saturday during TCU’s come-from-behind win over Kansas in Fort Worth, some fans wore bags over their heads, and chanted “Fire Sonny.” It is the continuation of noise aimed at Dykes since the team lost the season opener against North Carolina in Dublin, and has plodded through a blah regular season.

TCU fans hold up a sign that says “Fire Sonny” during the first half of the game between the TCU Horned Frogs and Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026, at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Abigail Dollins/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

On Tuesday, I asked Dykes about this, and before I could finish the question, he said he didn’t notice any of it. He said he was focused on doing his job.

A general rule is anytime a coach or player says they don’t hear what is said or written about them they’re full of it. They “don’t hear it,” but magically know when something negative has been said or written.

They may be able to avoid it for a short period of time, but their family and friends don’t, and they normally serve as messengers. They’re all human.

College coaches typically have a harder time avoiding that type of noise because of the bubble so many of them reside in, which includes TCU. Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said this week at a press conference, “A guy walked up to my 13-year-old daughter and was like, ‘[Bleep] U and [bleep] your dad.’ ... I’m not going to keep coaching if it means my kids grow up screwed up. I’m not going to see my daughter shook.”

Dykes said, “We’ve had some of that ourselves here, and that’s just part of it. It’s the bad part of it, but I don’t concern myself with that. I don’t have any control over it. Didn’t hear it. Didn’t see it. Didn’t know anything about it; it’s certainly not going to have any impact on me, or how hard I work.”

Because of his dad, Dykes has been around this profession for as long as he can remember; he gets it. He is the highest-paid employee at TCU, and that comes with scrutiny, and a “job performance evaluation” that is seldom rational, and increasingly cruel.

“Thanks” to social media, fans’ behavior toward players and coaches has never been more abusive. And no one should be going after a player/coach’s family.

Sonny Dykes takes exception to a ‘data point’ about his team

One of the primary goals for any major college football or men’s basketball coach is to convince the masses that he has an impossible job, and winning any game is the equivalent of painting the Sistine Chapel in five minutes without a brush.

In the pre pay-for-play world of college sports, coaches’ main gripes were facilities, staff sizes and the state of the program left by the previous head coach. In this era, a coach’s main crisis is not having enough money to pay players.

Earlier this season, The Athletic published a report detailing the payrolls of the programs playing in the Power Four; the report was widely consumed, and coaches all over the country said it wasn’t accurate.

The report said TCU’s payroll is between $22 million and $25 million. According to high-ranking members of TCU’s administration, its football team has the second-highest payroll in the Big 12 at close to $30 million, trailing only Texas Tech.

“The numbers that are being talked about are nowhere near the truth — just FYI. Not even close,” Dykes said Tuesday. “It’s accounting. There are a lot of different ways to do accounting.”

Dykes’ take on accounting is fair. A clever accountant can shape numbers to fit a variety of needs, no different from a pro sports franchise, or a person making a report to the IRS.

Almost every coach who is not having a great season is saying some version of this; that they don’t have the biggest payroll, and what they spend on players is not at the top of their respective league. That they are doing more with less than their opponents.

Dykes repeatedly said these figures, and that TCU has the second-highest payroll in the Big 12, are wrong.

There is no way to know. The financials are private. Players lie about it to impress their friends. Agents lie to land clients, and to impress parents. Coaches lie to satiate fans, boosters and their boss. Administrations lie to make a point, which normally depends on the team’s record.

Dykes said he is all for transparency when it comes to team payrolls, a detail that has yet to be included in the MSCCSFL Act (Make a Salary Cap in College Sports A Federal Law Act); that is more commonly referred to as the Protect College Sports Act.

Someone is lying.

Either way, TCU is 4-4, 2-3 in the Big 12, the head coach is hearing about it, and no one is particularly happy about any of it.

NEXT UP: Game dates, times, locations, channel

Sept. 13 N.Y. Giants 28, Cowboys 20

Sept. 20 Cowboys 37, Washington 20

Sept. 27 Baltimore 34, Cowboys 31

Oct. 4 Cowboys 34, Houston 30

Oct. 8 Tampa Bay 24, Cowboys 16

Oct. 18 Green Bay 23, Cowboys 13

Oct. 26 Cowboys 38, Philadelphia 21

Nov. 1 Arizona 33, Cowboys 30 (OT)

Nov. 8 at Indianapolis, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 15 vs. San Francisco, 3:25 p.m., Fox

Nov. 22 vs. Tennessee, 12 p.m., Fox

Nov. 26 vs. Philadelphia, 3:30 p.m., Fox

Dec. 7 at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN, ABC

Dec. 20 at L.A. Rams, 3:25 p.m., CBS

Dec. 27 vs. Jacksonville, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Jan. 3 vs. N.Y. Giants, 12 p.m., Fox

Jan. 9 or 10 at Washington, TBA

Aug. 29 North Carolina 15, TCU 10

Sept. 12 TCU 63, Grambling State 7

Sept. 19 TCU 31, Arkansas State 7

Sept. 26 Central Florida 21, TCU 13

Oct. 3 BYU 17, TCU 10

Oct. 17 TCU 17, Baylor 6

Oct. 24 West Virginia 24, TCU 20

Oct. 31 TCU 22, Kansas 16

Nov. 6 at Arizona, 9:15 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 14 vs. Kansas State, TBA

Nov. 21 vs. Utah, TBA

Nov. 26 at Texas Tech, 7 p.m., ESPN

Sept. 5 Indiana 52, North Texas 16

Sept. 12 North Texas 44, UNLV 6

Sept. 19 Texas State 49, North Texas 35

Sept. 26 North Texas 63, Houston Christian 14

Oct. 1 North Texas 45, Tulsa 44 (OT)

Oct. 10 North Texas 50, Charlotte 10

Oct. 24 North Texas 49, Navy 39

Oct. 29 North Texas 48, Florida Atlantic 41

Nov. 7 vs. Rice, 3 p.m., ESPNU

Nov. 14 at UTSA, TBA

Nov. 21 at Tulane, TBA

Nov. 28 vs. UAB, TBA

All home games at Crowley ISD Multi-Purpose Stadium

Aug. 27 Central Oklahoma 59, Texas Wesleyan 7

Sept. 5 McNeese State 52, Texas Wesleyan 0

Sept. 12 Texas Wesleyan 56, Texas College 20

Sept. 26 Texas Wesleyan 41, Nelson 16

Oct. 3 Texas Wesleyan 34, Arkansas Baptist 27

Oct. 10 Louisiana Christian 42, Texas Wesleyan 27

Oct. 17 Mary Hardin-Baylor 38, Texas Wesleyan 22

Oct. 24 Texas Wesleyan 69, Langston 25

Oct. 31 Texas Wesleyan 50, Oklahoma Panhandle State 28

Nov. 7 at Ottawa (Arizona), 6 p.m.

Nov. 14 at Wayland Baptist, 2 p.m.

Oct. 23 Mavericks 121, Indiana 105

Oct. 24 San Antonio 122, Mavericks 106

Oct. 26 Mavericks 113, Miami 109

Oct. 28 Mavericks 120, Oklahoma City 96

Oct. 30 Mavericks 116, Houston 111

Nov. 2 vs. Sacramento, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 4 at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

Nov. 6 vs. Utah, 7 p.m., ABC, KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 8 vs. Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 9 vs. Indiana, 7 p.m., KFAA, MavsTV+

Nov. 2 vs. Lindenwood, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 6 vs. Southern, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Louisiana-Monroe, 8 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 13 vs. Milwaukee, 7 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 19 vs. Texas A&M, 7 p.m., Peacock

Nov. 3 vs. Oral Roberts, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 5 vs. Le Moyne, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 8 vs. Tarleton State, 2 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 10 vs. Iona, 4 p.m., ESPN+

Nov. 12 vs. Southeastern Louisiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN+

Oct. 22 Stars 3, Winnipeg 2 (OT)

Oct. 25 Stars 6, N.Y. Islanders 3

Oct. 27 New Jersey 5, Stars 1

Oct. 29 Montreal 5, Stars 2

Oct. 31 Stars 3, Columbus 1

Nov. 3 at Washington, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 5 at Columbus, 6 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 7 vs. San Jose, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 12 vs. Toronto, 7 p.m., KDFI 27, Amazon Prime Video

Nov. 14 vs. Buffalo, 7 p.m., Amazon Prime Video

Oct. 14 FC Dallas 1, Seattle 0

Oct. 17 FC Dallas 2, Houston 2

Oct. 24 FC Dallas 3, San Jose 0

Oct. 28 Columbus 2, FC Dallas 0

Oct. 31 FC Dallas 1, Kansas City 1

Nov. 7 vs. Colorado, 6 p.m., Apple TV

End of regular season

Nov. 5-7 POWRi Racing

Nov. 12-15 Southwest RV Supershow

Dec. 5 Team Texas: David Starr's Racing School

Dec. 12 NASCAR Racing Experience

April 30 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250

May 1 NASCAR O'Reilly Auto Parts Series Andy's Frozen Custard 300

May 2 NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400

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