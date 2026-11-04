Democrats sweep to power across Tarrant County. Here's what to know

Tarrant County Commissioner Alisa Simmons, right, talks to a voters outside the Tarrant County SubCourthouse in Arlington on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026. Simmons is running against incumbent Tim O’Hare for the county judge seat. Amanda McCoy/FORT WORTH STAR-TELEGRAM

Democrats swept all three races for the Tarrant County Commissioners Court and unseated the Republican incumbents for Tarrant County district attorney, district clerk and county clerk.

Alisa Simmons won over incumbent Tim O’Hare in the Tarrant County Judge race, Jared Williams won over Tony Tinderholt in the open Precinct 2 race, and Nydia Cardenas defeated incumbent Manny Ramirez in the Precinct 4 race. The other two commissioners court seats were not on the ballot. The 3-2 Republican majority on the court has flipped to 4-1 for the Democrats.