Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fort Worth StarTelegram

    Tired of the typical Tex-Mex? This taco place does things differently for only $6 a pop

    By Ella Gonzales,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Yfzq5_0wPAaqA400

    Move aside, Tex-Mex. Mexi-Terranean is the new top dog.

    It’s not that I won’t ever have margaritas with brisket queso ever again; it’s just that sometimes the classic steak fajitas get a little old.

    My colleague, Fort Worth Star-Telegram columnist Bud Kennedy , brought Tacos Y Rocky to my attention, and it was exactly what I was looking for.

    Jissis Villogas and Bo Armendarez, the owners of Tacos Y Rocky, previously worked out of a food truck until they moved their business into various ghost kitchens across the Dallas-Fort Worth area. I visited their kitchen in North Richland Hills for a Thursday night dinner.

    The food was fresh, with their signature sourdough pita tortillas . The best part is the price—no menu items exceed $10. Each taco costs between $6 and $6.50, and all sides are $5.

    It was not hard to stay within the $20 budget.

    ⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

    Don't forget to set your clocks back for daylight saving time

    Are more Republicans than Dems voting early in Tarrant County?

    Why these Arlington nuns were dismissed from religious life

    What you can get at Tacos Y Rocky for under $20

    Tacos Arabes are sourced from Arab immigrants (especially those of Lebanese descent) who migrated to Puebla, Mexico. They are primarily made with pork (the Mexican influence) and grilled on a rotating stick with a fire, which is a Middle Eastern method.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QoUu5_0wPAaqA400
    The pork and chicken tacos from Tacos Y Rocky with salsa amba and salsa arabe. Ella Gonzales/egonzales@star-telegram.com

    Tacos Y Rocky offers three taco selections: pork, chicken and beef. The Pueblan is their $6 pork taco. The flavor is vibrant, and there is no need for toppings. It is drizzled with Salsa Arabe , a traditional Pueblan chipotle pepper salsa with the perfect amount of spice.

    The Sheikh’n is their $6 chicken taco. The meat is smoked, letting in a little bit of that Texas barbecue flavor. It’s topped with a cardamom-soaked queso fresco and habanero pickled onions. The salty cheese fuses beautifully with the sweet and spicy onions. But what takes this taco up another notch is the Iraqi Amba Salsa. It’s essentially a mango chutney salsa that adds a fresh and bright flavor.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LwkXe_0wPAaqA400
    The beef cheek taco at Tacos Y Rocky with a side of salsa verde. Ella Gonzales/egonzales@star-telegram.com

    The Tejano is the third taco they offer, a $6.50 smoked beef cheek dish. The meat is tender and juicy, topped with the same queso fresco and pickled onions as the chicken taco. This taco didn’t last longer than a minute before I devoured it.

    For three tacos, it was a total of $18.50. All of them were made on their fresh sourdough pita tortillas, or what Armendarez called them, “La TortPita.”

    “When I first came up with the idea to sell tacos, Bo told me we had to do something to make us stand out,” Villogas said. “That’s when we came up with the idea of selling pork tacos on the La TortPita.”

    This small detail adds great value to Taco Y Rocky’s menu. Armendarez always has the idea of elevated dining in the back of his mind. Though they are a take-out business, all ingredients are high-quality and fresh.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Htub0_0wPAaqA400
    Tacos Y Rocky offers tacos for $6 and side dishes for $5. Ella Gonzales/egonzales@star-telegram.com

    They also offer a great selection of Lebanese and Mexican-inspired side dishes. At $5 a pop, you can get four sides and still stay within the $20 budget.

    • Papas Libanesa : crispy, garlic skillet potatoes. A classic Lebanese dish that they also include in their breakfast tacos.

    • Turmeric Calabacitas : Villogas’ mom’s recipe that is just squash and onions. The simplicity of the dish hits the target on the bullseye.

    • Esquites : Who doesn’t like corn? Especially when you don’t have to gnaw it off the cob. This is grilled Mexican corn off the cob.

    • Arroz con Amba : Garlic basmati rice with the Salsa Amba . There was a delicious garlicky flavor with the sweet mango chutney salsa.

    When is Tacos Y Rocky open & where are other locations?

    Tacos Y Rocky sells breakfast tacos in coffee shops around Fort Worth . They also operate out of ghost kitchens every day in Keller and North Richland Hills.

    For breakfast and lunch, you can order from the Keller Location at 121 Olive St. in Keller. Their hours are weekdays (Monday through Friday), 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

    For lunch and dinner, they operate out of the North Richland Hills kitchen at 8245 Precinct Line Rd., #130 in North Richland Hills. Their hours are Wednesday through Friday from 4:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

    Their partnership coffee shop locations are:

    • Rio Dulce Coffee: 109 Houston St

    • Flat Track Coffee: 6475 Camp Bowie Blvd

    • Match Point Coffee: 3618 W 7th St B

    • Kimzey’s Coffee: 429 US-377, Argyle

    They also offer catering services and Doordash orders for delivery or pickup.

    Got any tips for where I should go next? Send me an email at egonzales@star-telegram.com.

    Related Search

    Food truck successFort Worth Star-TelegramDallas-Fort worthFort WorthNorth Richland hillsTarrant county

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    An early peek at Thanksgiving in Fort Worth-area restaurants, from Luby’s to the Ritz
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    Fake dentist ‘botched’ patient’s root canal, causing ‘tremendous’ pain, Texas cops say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    New store moving into former Sears in Arlington mall. Hint: It’s not Spirit Halloween
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    West Point Man Arrested in Significant Drug Bust in Clay County
    Mississippi News Group8 days ago
    It’s the ‘McDonald’ vs. the ‘McKamala’: This clever burger joint is coming to Arlington
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' and 'Poltergeist' Child Star Heather O'Rourke: 36 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato1 day ago
    Daylight saving time is coming to end soon. When to set your clocks back in Texas
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    A new Whataburger is coming to this northern Fort Worth spot in 2025
    Fort Worth StarTelegram1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza19 days ago
    Morning and afternoon crashes close Texas 114 near Westlake and Southlake, officials say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram6 days ago
    Mega Millions player wins $1 million in Texas. Where was the lucky ticket sold?
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    Heavy Showers & Thunderstorms Possible Across Parts of Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina
    Angry Ben4 days ago
    ‘We need to do something immediately’: FWISD interim chief sounds alarm on academics
    Fort Worth StarTelegram8 days ago
    If it’s this hard to stop a flawed execution, should Texas have death penalty at all? | Opinion
    Fort Worth StarTelegram6 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Five suspects detained after 911 caller reports being shot at, Fort Worth police say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    Toddler found abandoned, severely injured on street dies, Texas cops say. Mom charged
    Fort Worth StarTelegram6 days ago
    1 person injured in west Fort Worth shooting; suspect still at large, police say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Can you have Doordash delivered while in line to vote? Here’s what Texas law says
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    Man sentenced to life for murder of victim dumped on side of Fort Worth road
    Fort Worth StarTelegram6 days ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Here’s when star Texas chef Stephan Pyles’ restaurant will open southwest of Fort Worth
    Fort Worth StarTelegram1 day ago
    Manhunt for man accused of shooting Panhandle police chief ends with arrest in Fort Worth
    Fort Worth StarTelegram5 days ago
    Is your Texas water bill awfully high? Here are all the ways to dispute it and save money
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    North Texas murder suspect shot man after threatening victim’s girlfriend, warrant says
    Fort Worth StarTelegram5 days ago
    17-year-old killed in north Arlington crash after being ejected from vehicle, police say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram7 days ago
    Family mourns death of 23-year-old from injuries received in Fort Worth shooting
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    Man shot, injured during argument in southeast Fort Worth, police say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy