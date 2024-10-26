Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fort Worth StarTelegram

    Tarrant County voting is going well so far. Don’t muck it up with conspiracy theories | Opinion

    By The Fort Worth Star-Telegram Editorial Board,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IGrET_0wN2x6rV00

    Anticipation and, yes, anxiety are building as Election Day nears.

    Heightened interest means more scrutiny and yet, early voting is extraordinarily smooth so far in Texas and Tarrant County .

    Let’s not spoil it. If you encounter a problem or see an error, take a deep breath. Report the issue to an on-site election clerk or the Tarrant County Elections Department . Don’t turn to social media to suggest possible misdeeds. Too many mischief makers want to take advantage of common, innocent errors to create headaches, hassles and doubt about the voting process.

    Remember one of the iron laws of life: that which can be explained by incompetence or simple human mistake, rather than malfeasance, probably should be.

    Tarrant County had one highly publicized incident on Oct. 21, the first day of early voting. A voter reported that his ballot for Donald Trump was switched to Kamala Harris . There were also issues with a state office being mislabeled, which was fixed.

    County election officials moved swiftly to explain in detail the problems and how they were handled. They deserve credit for a transparent response to a problem that, a decade ago, probably wouldn’t have made news. In this era of heightened paranoia about voter fraud and suppression, though, it’s best to take issues head on.

    The idea that a voting machine can change one’s vote , especially for president, is a holdover from old machines used in past elections. Today, it casts incorrect doubt cast upon the process. Think how many misplaced clicks you lodge on your smartphone every day. It’s easy enough to miss with the voting machine stylus and not even realize you did it.

    So far, early voting is going remarkably well here. There are lines, but they seem to be moving efficiently. Tarrant County recorded more than 241,000 early votes through four days, more than any other county except Harris, which has more than twice as many registered voters. It’s a sign that Republicans have embraced early voting again after heeding Trump’s doubts, which were always aimed more at mail voting anyway.

    So many votes, relatively so few problems. And yet in any process this complicated, there will be errors. Even if a voter is sure or he she didn’t cause a problem, it’s almost certainly a mistake, not a nefarious scheme.

    Monday’s incident reinforces an important step in the process: rigorously checking the printout of your ballot. If there’s a problem, take it to an election worker, not to TikTok. The worker will spoil your ballot, and you can cast the votes you meant to cast.

    These underpaid, harassed workers are there to help you, and thank goodness for them. Get the help you need without making their jobs harder.

    After all, they could still be in for a maelstrom. There’s a week left to vote early, and crowds will pick up again toward Nov. 1, the last day for early balloting.

    Remember that you can use any county polling location. The Elections Department’s website will tell you roughly how long the wait is, if you’d rather drive a little farther to shorten your time in line.

    Come Election Day , there will be locations that don’t open on time, voting machines that don’t work, broken printers and any number of issues. If you see something wrong, raise a red flag. But don’t undermine our elections by spreading tales of conspiracy where none is to be found.

    Do you have an opinion on this topic? Tell us!

    We love to hear from Texans with opinions on the news — and to publish those views in the Opinion section.

    • Letters should be no more than 150 words.

    • Writers should submit letters only once every 30 days.

    • Include your name, address (including city of residence), phone number and email address, so we can contact you if we have questions.

    You can submit a letter to the editor two ways:

    • Email letters@star-telegram.com (preferred).

    • Fill out this online form.

    Please note: Letters will be edited for style and clarity. Publication is not guaranteed. The best letters are focused on one topic.

    Related Search

    Tarrant countyElection Day preparationsVoter fraud concernsTarrant county votingSocial media misinformationVoter fraud

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    North Texas murder suspect shot man after threatening victim’s girlfriend, warrant says
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    Can you have Doordash delivered while in line to vote? Here’s what Texas law says
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Mega Millions player wins $1 million in Texas. Where was the lucky ticket sold?
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Tarrant County’s voting machines ‘cannot and do not’ change ballots, company says
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Manhunt for man accused of shooting Panhandle police chief ends with arrest in Fort Worth
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    If it’s this hard to stop a flawed execution, should Texas have death penalty at all? | Opinion
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 days ago
    ‘We need to do something immediately’: FWISD interim chief sounds alarm on academics
    Fort Worth StarTelegram5 days ago
    As Fort Worth schools look to improve, could this campus be a model?
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    1 person injured in west Fort Worth shooting; suspect still at large, police say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram1 day ago
    School police officer shoots at driver and chases him, then lies about it, TX cops say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Is your Texas water bill awfully high? Here are all the ways to dispute it and save money
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    It’s the ‘McDonald’ vs. the ‘McKamala’: This clever burger joint is coming to Arlington
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Morning and afternoon crashes close Texas 114 near Westlake and Southlake, officials say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 days ago
    Do Texas cops have to turn off body cams while voting? What election laws apply to them
    Fort Worth StarTelegram4 days ago
    Why do I get political texts from Texas campaigns? How to opt-out before Election Day
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 days ago
    Arlington Bowie football stomps Haltom, moves closer to first district title since 2012
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    An early peek at Thanksgiving in Fort Worth-area restaurants, from Luby’s to the Ritz
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz18 days ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Arlington police release body-camera video after two officers fatally shoot armed man
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 days ago
    Arizona rejects thousands of mail ballots for mismatched voter signatures
    Arizona Luminaria10 days ago
    As high school parade ended in east Fort Worth, a person unconnected was shot nearby
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    A New Company is Linked to Deadly McDonald's Ecoli Outbreak, CDC Says
    Thomas Smith1 day ago
    Georgia Supreme Court rejects Republican attempt to quickly reinstate invalidated election rules
    The Current GA4 days ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Cold front could bring long-awaited rain chances to Dallas-Fort Worth. This is when
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post23 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy