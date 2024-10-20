Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Fort Worth StarTelegram

    Teen accused of stalking 16-year-old girl shoots and kills her stepdad, Texas cops say

    By Kate Linderman,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=291IBR_0wEiYvRA00

    A 17-year-old boy accused of stalking a 16-year-old girl fatally shot her stepfather during a confrontation, Texas police said.

    Osvaldo Casas, a 37-year-old father of three, died at the scene on Aug. 10, McClatchy News previously reported. Over two months later, Cristian Gasca Martinez was arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 17, according to Houston police.

    The teen reportedly stalked the victim’s 16-year-old stepdaughter and shot Casas “in retaliation for being rejected” by her, prosecutors said in court documents.

    The day before Casas was killed, the family’s car was vandalized , police said in a video posted by KHOU in August. Then, neighbors called Casas to warn him about a black vehicle driving slowly by his home, according to police.

    Casas went to confront the people in the vehicle and was shot, police said. The victim started to walk back toward his home, covered in blood, neighbors told officers.

    His pregnant wife performed CPR trying to save his life. Paramedics arrived to find him unresponsive with several gunshot wounds, police said.

    “He died in her hands ,” Blanca Aguirre, the victim’s mother told KHOU.

    “Osvaldo was a man of deep love and kindness,” his wife wrote in a GoFundMe post. “He was loved by so many in our community and never hesitated to lend a helping hand.”

    She posted an update sharing that their son was born on Aug. 23, thirteen days after her husband was killed.

    Martinez is currently held in Harris County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

    Dad teaching his 9-year-old son to drive is hit and dragged by car, Ohio cops say

    18-year-old shot to death in passenger seat as mom drives after two men, Texas cops say

    14-year-old taunts 16-year-old about his dead mother, then kills him, Texas cops say

    Comments / 13
    Add a Comment
    Linda Reynolds
    7h ago
    All these angry comments and folks keep wondering why the youth are angry. What are they hearing in their homes. From these comments, it surely isn't pleasant. Prayers for the family.
    Tammy McGinnis
    1d ago
    PRAYING
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    2 brothers shot dead trying to protect neighbor fleeing her boyfriend, Texas cops say
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    North Texas man held on $10M bond after fatally shooting coworker over long breaks: police
    Fort Worth StarTelegram3 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kentucky woman who allegedly killed, cooked mother was aspiring actress, family says
    The Independent3 days ago
    Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
    RadarOnline7 days ago
    ‘Get That Fat Pig Off the Couch’: Trump Closes Rally by Telling Women to Get Their Husbands to Vote
    Mediaite3 days ago
    15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
    The Shade Room4 days ago
    McDonald’s didn’t give Trump permission to serve fries. It didn’t need to
    CNN1 day ago
    Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
    HELLO4 days ago
    Kentucky woman who shot boyfriend dead as he prepared for date with Miss Ohio hunting for a new man
    The Mirror US5 days ago
    Gorgeous baby name with an empowering meaning is fastest-rising girl's name
    The Mirror US3 days ago
    Family ‘watched in horror’ as Helene swept their cat away. Then son heard a meow
    Charlotte Observer4 days ago
    Use this perfect 3-word response when someone hurts your feelings
    CNBC4 days ago
    Menendez brothers’ uncle breaks with family to say he ‘firmly believes’ they should never be freed
    The Independent4 days ago
    Condemned S.C. inmate chooses to die by lethal injection
    WRDW-TV3 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Woman took her Mom to a fake 'AirBnB' and it turned out to be the surprise of a lifetime
    Upworthy3 days ago
    Brothers killed in double murder-suicide trying to protect neighbor from irate boyfriend: police
    New York Post1 day ago
    A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
    The Independent6 days ago
    Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
    Latin Times6 days ago
    Trump’s Pathetic McDonald’s Stunt Backfires Spectacularly
    The New Republic1 day ago
    6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
    People2 days ago
    Ex-Sheriff's Sergeant Allegedly Stages Suicide In Killing Of Wife, Who Was A Lieutenant
    HuffPost2 days ago
    Fort Worth couple, tied to two fentanyl overdose deaths, sentenced to prison
    Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group21 days ago
    Tennessee factory worker captured his terrifying final moments on camera and sent them to his daughter
    Daily Mail8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy