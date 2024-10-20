Fort Worth StarTelegram
Teen accused of stalking 16-year-old girl shoots and kills her stepdad, Texas cops say
By Kate Linderman,2 days ago
Comments / 13
Add a Comment
Linda Reynolds
7h ago
Tammy McGinnis
1d ago
View all comments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
Fort Worth StarTelegram3 hours ago
Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
The Independent3 days ago
Cher's Gender-Switch Son Chaz Bono Shacked Up at $2.5Million Mansion With Former Child Star Fiancée Shara Blue Mathes
RadarOnline7 days ago
Mediaite3 days ago
15-Year-Old Reportedly Testifies She & 4 Others Were “Bored” When They Fatally Attacked 64-Year-Old Man In Washington, D.C.
The Shade Room4 days ago
Today's Al Roker discusses reaction to heartbreaking loss with wife Deborah Roberts: 'Settle down' — Exclusive
HELLO4 days ago
The Mirror US5 days ago
The Mirror US3 days ago
Charlotte Observer4 days ago
The Independent4 days ago
WRDW-TV3 days ago
Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
Upworthy3 days ago
New York Post1 day ago
A woman vanished in 2019 after moving to Colorado for a ‘fresh start.’ Cops now say she was choked and dismembered by two suspects
The Independent6 days ago
Florida Man Joins Growing List of People Released from Prison by Trump Who Have Since Been Rearrested for New Crimes
Latin Times6 days ago
The New Republic1 day ago
6-Foot-5 Man, Who Refused to Switch Plane Seats with Girlfriend When His Was 'Much Better,' Now Wonders, 'Was I Wrong?'
People2 days ago
HuffPost2 days ago
Fort Worth StarTelegram2 days ago
Mississippi News Group21 days ago
Get updates delivered to you daily. Free and customizable.
It’s essential to note our commitment to transparency:
Our Terms of Use acknowledge that our services may not always be error-free, and our Community Standards emphasize our discretion in enforcing policies. As a platform hosting over 100,000 pieces of content published daily, we cannot pre-vet content, but we strive to foster a dynamic environment for free expression and robust discourse through safety guardrails of human and AI moderation.