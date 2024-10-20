Teen accused of stalking 16-year-old girl shoots and kills her stepdad, Texas cops say

A 17-year-old boy accused of stalking a 16-year-old girl fatally shot her stepfather during a confrontation, Texas police said.

Osvaldo Casas, a 37-year-old father of three, died at the scene on Aug. 10, McClatchy News previously reported. Over two months later, Cristian Gasca Martinez was arrested and charged with murder on Oct. 17, according to Houston police.

The teen reportedly stalked the victim’s 16-year-old stepdaughter and shot Casas “in retaliation for being rejected” by her, prosecutors said in court documents.

The day before Casas was killed, the family’s car was vandalized , police said in a video posted by KHOU in August. Then, neighbors called Casas to warn him about a black vehicle driving slowly by his home, according to police.

Casas went to confront the people in the vehicle and was shot, police said. The victim started to walk back toward his home, covered in blood, neighbors told officers.

His pregnant wife performed CPR trying to save his life. Paramedics arrived to find him unresponsive with several gunshot wounds, police said.

“He died in her hands ,” Blanca Aguirre, the victim’s mother told KHOU.

“Osvaldo was a man of deep love and kindness,” his wife wrote in a GoFundMe post. “He was loved by so many in our community and never hesitated to lend a helping hand.”

She posted an update sharing that their son was born on Aug. 23, thirteen days after her husband was killed.

Martinez is currently held in Harris County Jail on a $200,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 21.

