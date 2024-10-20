2 brothers shot dead trying to protect neighbor fleeing her boyfriend, Texas cops say

A Texas man shot two brothers to death after his girlfriend fled to a neighbor’s home to escape him, and then he took his own life, authorities told news outlets.

The alleged double murder-suicide happened at about 11 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, on Houston’s northeast side, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said, KTRK reported.

The woman and her boyfriend had been fighting that night, the sheriff’s office said. She left the home, taking her two children with her, and went to a neighbor’s house where three brothers lived, the station reported.

Her boyfriend, identified as Carlos Guerra, followed her to the home and the three brothers came outside to intervene, deputies told KHOU. Guerra pulled out a gun and opened fire, fatally shooting two of the brothers , the sheriff’s office said.

A third brother was armed and returned fire, causing Guerra to retreat back to the home he shared with his girlfriend, deputies said, at which point he died by suicide, the outlet reported.

The woman and her children , both teenage boys, were unharmed, the sheriff’s office told KPRC.

There was a history of domestic violence between the couple and authorities had responded to their address in the past, the station reported.

