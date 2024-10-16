Billy Bob Thornton to visit Fort Worth this month to dish on new series ‘Landman’

Billy Bob Thornton is visiting Fort Worth later this month to talk about his new Taylor Sheridan-created series — “Landman.”

“Landman” is co-created and executive produced by Sheridan and Christian Wallace, which is based on Texas Monthly’s podcast “Boomtown” that Wallace wrote and hosted. The series premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 17.

Thornton stars in “Landman” and will discuss the series from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall in the Fort Worth Stockyards.

⚡ More trending stories from our newsroom:

→ Fort Worth’s hidden secret: A 65-year hole-in-the-wall burger & catfish cafe

→ H-E-B starting construction on a new grocery store in Metroplex

→ Ted Cruz-Colin Allred debate: What to expect Tuesday

Fort Worth’s Lone Star Film Festival is hosting the special event with Thornton.

The event is a warm-up to the organization’s annual film festival, which is from Nov. 1-4 at the Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. The festival is also hosting its annual gala on Nov. 1 at the Bowie House hotel.

After the conversation, Thornton will be presented with the festival’s Larry McMurtry Award. The award is named after the Texas author and recognizes storytellers who embody McMurtry’s creative spirit, along with their contributions to film, television and Texas.

Previous award recipients include Sheridan, director Richard Linklater and actor Ethan Hawke. Tickets are on sale now for the Thornton event and cost $45.

“Landman” filmed most of its scenes in and around Fort Worth earlier this year.

“Set in the proverbial boomtowns of West Texas, ‘Landman’ is a modern-day tale of fortune-seeking in the world of oil rigs,” the show’s synopsis reads. “The series is an upstairs/downstairs story of roughnecks and wildcat billionaires fueling a boom so big, it’s reshaping our climate, our economy and our geopolitics.”

“Landman” also stars Ali Larter, Demi Moore, Michelle Randolph, Jacob Lofland, Kayla Wallace, James Jordan, Paulina Chávez and Mark Collie. Jon Hamm, Andy Garcia and Michael Peña will have guest starring roles in the series.

“Landman” premieres on Paramount+ on Nov. 17.