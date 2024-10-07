Pilot dies in small airplane crash into Eagle Mountain Lake in North Texas, officials say

The pilot died when a small airplane crashed into Eagle Mountain Lake on Monday afternoon Oct. 7, according to a Tarrant Regional Water District spokesperson.

Around noon on Monday, the district received a call about a single-engine plane crashing into the north end of Eagle Mountain Lake and sinking into the water, district spokesperson Chad Lorance told the Star-Telegram.

First responders were not immediately able to retrieve the pilot’s body from the wreckage because of extensive damage to the aircraft, Lorance said Monday afternoon. Crews continued their work on Monday evening, when the man’s body and the plane were removed from the lake.

The pilot was the only person on the plane when it crashed, Lorance said. He will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The single-engine Champion 7EC crashed into the lake near Fort Worth around 12:40 p.m., according to the FAA, which is investigating the cause of the crash along with the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities have not said where the plane took off or where its intended destination was.

The Eagle Mountain Fire Department, Fort Worth Fire Department, Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the water district’s law enforcement division responded to the scene.

Video from a WFAA-TV helicopter showed the white-and-red plane mostly submerged in the lake , and boats could be seen responding. KTVT-TV reported that footage from its helicopter showed the tail number, which also identified the plane as a Champion model 7EC . According to information online, it appears that type of plane typically can seat two people, including the pilot.

The NTSB said in an email that it is investigating the crash but did not release further details.

The address of the call is 11000 Lakeside Drive, which is near The Resort on Eagle Mountain Lake subdivision, according to a Fort Worth Fire Department call log.

The Fire Department sent dive teams and medics to the lake, according to an incident report. The Eagle Mountain Fire Department and EMS also responded.

Overview of the Resort at Eagle Mountain Lake, a private gated community with lakefront access and neighborhood canals. Courtesy photo by Helen Painter Realty Group.

In a social media post, the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office said “TCSO is assisting with an incident on the North Central side of Eagle Mountain Lake. Tarrant Regional Water District is the leading the investigation & all inquiries should reach out to them and the FAA.”

TWRD officials said in an incident report that environmental mitigation measures were taken to prevent any potential contamination from the crash.