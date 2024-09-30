Open in App
    • Fort Worth StarTelegram

    Cultural District homeowner, 76, shoots man he says was trespassing, Fort Worth police say

    By Emerson Clarridge,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPNaR_0vojvBcp00

    A man who lives at a house in Fort Worth’s Cultural District early Monday shot a person who the homeowner alleged was trespassing on the property and had assaulted him, police said.

    The shooting occurred about 3:15 a.m. at the house in the 2600 block of Museum Way, Fort Worth police said.

    The 27-year-old man who was shot suffered a non-life-threatening wound and was taken to a hospital.

    Police did not release other information about the encounter between the 76-year-old homeowner and the man whom he shot.

    Detectives assigned to the Gun Violence Unit are to investigate the shooting.

