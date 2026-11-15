undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Fort Wayne
📅 Silver Bells holiday exhibit opens Nov. 21 in Fort Wayne
5 days ago
📅 Silver Bells Holiday Showcase at the Conservatory
Get into the holiday mood at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory starting Saturday, November 21, 2026.
The “Silver Bells: Holiday Showcase Exhibit” features:
- Silver bells and twinkling lights
- Shimmering tinsel and silver displays
- Winter plants like poinsettias, evergreens, and seasonal blooms
Location: 1100 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802.
For hours (including holiday hours and closures) and admission prices, visit botanicalconservatory.org.
Sponsored by the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Fort Wayne Park Foundation, and PNC Santa Saturdays.
More Info: Calendar • Silver Bells: Holiday Showcase Exhibit
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.