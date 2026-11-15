📅 Silver Bells Holiday Showcase at the Conservatory Get into the holiday mood at the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory starting Saturday, November 21, 2026. The “Silver Bells: Holiday Showcase Exhibit” features: Silver bells and twinkling lights

Shimmering tinsel and silver displays

Winter plants like poinsettias, evergreens, and seasonal blooms Location: 1100 S. Calhoun St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802. For hours (including holiday hours and closures) and admission prices, visit botanicalconservatory.org. Sponsored by the English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, Fort Wayne Park Foundation, and PNC Santa Saturdays.

More Info: Calendar • Silver Bells: Holiday Showcase Exhibit