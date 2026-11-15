Fort Wayne’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. Here are several local openings, from entry-level to leadership.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Hands-on kitchen role making pizzas in a fast-paced spot. Good fit if you’ve got some kitchen experience, care about food quality, and want flexible hours.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time

Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, safe food handling, and basic prep support. Great entry point if you want to get into restaurant work and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Leads the kitchen team, handles ordering, scheduling, inventory, and food safety. Best for someone with 2+ years restaurant management experience who’s ready to own the back-of-house.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Runs the whole restaurant: hiring, training, guest experience, and profitability. A strong fit if you have 5+ years restaurant management and want full P&L and team leadership responsibility.

Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Oversees all kitchen operations from menu planning to execution and inventory. Ideal for someone with an associate degree in culinary arts and 5+ years hospitality experience who wants to lead a culinary team.

Employer: Domino’s (Store 02642 – 10176 Maysville Rd)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Shift leader role handling staff, cash, inventory, and customer service in a busy pizza shop. Good step up if you’re 18+, comfortable multitasking, and interested in growing toward general manager or franchise owner.

Employer: Hopsing Chinese Food

Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46815 (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Part-time

Pay: From $13.00/hour

Perks: Employee discount, paid training

Employee discount, paid training Typical Hours: Most shifts 4:00 PM–9:00 PM, night shift required

Front-of-house role taking orders, handling payments, and packing takeout at a fast-paced Chinese restaurant. Nice option if you want steady evening hours and are friendly, reliable, and quick to learn.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.