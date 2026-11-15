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🍽️ Several Fort Wayne food & hospitality jobs hiring now
Fort Wayne’s food scene is busy and growing, and a lot of spots are building up their teams. Here are several local openings, from entry-level to leadership.
Pizza Cook (Part-Time)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $13.00–$15.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training
Hands-on kitchen role making pizzas in a fast-paced spot. Good fit if you’ve got some kitchen experience, care about food quality, and want flexible hours.
Dishwasher (Part-Time)
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time
Back-of-house role focused on dishwashing, safe food handling, and basic prep support. Great entry point if you want to get into restaurant work and don’t mind staying busy on your feet.
Kitchen Manager / Manager HOH (Full-Time)
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Leads the kitchen team, handles ordering, scheduling, inventory, and food safety. Best for someone with 2+ years restaurant management experience who’s ready to own the back-of-house.
General Manager (Full-Time)
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Runs the whole restaurant: hiring, training, guest experience, and profitability. A strong fit if you have 5+ years restaurant management and want full P&L and team leadership responsibility.
Executive Chef / Head Chef (Full-Time)
- Employer: BBQ Holdings, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Oversees all kitchen operations from menu planning to execution and inventory. Ideal for someone with an associate degree in culinary arts and 5+ years hospitality experience who wants to lead a culinary team.
Assistant Manager 18+ – Domino’s (Full-Time)
- Employer: Domino’s (Store 02642 – 10176 Maysville Rd)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Shift leader role handling staff, cash, inventory, and customer service in a busy pizza shop. Good step up if you’re 18+, comfortable multitasking, and interested in growing toward general manager or franchise owner.
Restaurant Front Counter Team Member (Part-Time)
- Employer: Hopsing Chinese Food
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46815 (in-person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: From $13.00/hour
- Perks: Employee discount, paid training
- Typical Hours: Most shifts 4:00 PM–9:00 PM, night shift required
Front-of-house role taking orders, handling payments, and packing takeout at a fast-paced Chinese restaurant. Nice option if you want steady evening hours and are friendly, reliable, and quick to learn.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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