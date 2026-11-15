Fort Wayne’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options from entry-level floor roles to leadership and engineering. If you like making real products and seeing the impact of your work, this week has some strong picks.

Employer: Pyromation

Pyromation Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Lead Lean and continuous improvement across production at a long-standing temperature sensor manufacturer. Great fit if you have 2+ years of Lean experience and want to coach teams, run trainings, and drive plant-wide efficiency projects.

Employer: L3Harris Technologies

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on engineering role supporting complex electro-mechanical and electro-optical aerospace products. Ideal if you have a technical bachelor’s degree and 4+ years’ experience and enjoy process optimization, tooling/fixture design, and working with Lean Six Sigma.

Employer: Superior Essex

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee a shift, lead operators, and own safety, quality, and productivity in a wire/cable manufacturing environment. Good match if you have 3–5+ years of supervisory experience in manufacturing and are comfortable with a continuous shift schedule.

Employer: Superior Essex

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level production role running a rewinder machine to respool and inspect wire. You’ll handle reels, use micrometers, keep logs, and help maintain quality—great if you have a high school diploma/GED and want to get into manufacturing.

Employer: Superior Essex

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Another entry-level floor job where you’ll set up wrapping machines, weld wire from reel to reel, measure with micrometers, and keep the area clean. Good for someone who likes hands-on work and can follow detailed manufacturing instructions.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (South site)

Type: Full-time, Onsite

Salary: $64,935 – $110,390 (full-time salary range)

Lead 3rd shift operations for aircraft/engine controls and circuit card assembly production. This is a people-focused leadership role—perfect if you have manufacturing leadership experience, strong communication skills, and want clear growth paths plus robust benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each company often has related roles posted too. A quick resume update and a few targeted applications could put you on a stronger path by the end of the month.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.