Fort Wayne has steady demand for people who like hands-on work and keeping spaces clean and safe. Here are a few solid options if you want steady hours and clear tasks.

Employer: SBM Management Services, LP

SBM Management Services, LP Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16–$17 per hour

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 6:00pm–2:00am

Highlights: Evening shift cleaning and sanitation work with motorized equipment, hazardous waste handling, and steady routines. No set education requirement; 3–6 months of experience preferred, plus a valid driver’s license for some sites and access to SBM’s full benefits package.

Employer: Gene B. Glick Company

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (Richfield Fort Wayne, 120-unit community)

Type: Full-time

Bonus: One-time $1,000 hiring bonus after 6 months

Highlights: Mix of apartment maintenance and grounds work: basic electrical, plumbing, appliances, HVAC, snow removal, and turning units. Requires high school diploma (or equivalent), EPA certification, and valid driver’s license, with overtime and on-call possible. Comes with PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, and apartment discount.

Employer: Enterprise Mobility

Location: 522 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805

Type: Full-time and Part-time available

Pay: $15 per hour

Schedules: Full-time: Mon–Fri, 8:00am–5:00pm (Sun/Sat off) Part-time: Mix of weekday shifts plus Sat 8:00am–12:00pm

Highlights: Clean, sanitize, and inspect rental cars, trucks, and vans while keeping the lot and branch tidy. Includes PTO, weekly schedule, employee discounts, 401(k) with match, and health benefits for full-time staff. Must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and a clean recent driving record.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.