Fort Wayne’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with options from clinic support roles to high-earning provider spots. If you’re in healthcare and open to a move (or a new shift), these are worth a look.

Employer: North Pointe Dental Care (supported by Heartland Dental )

North Pointe Dental Care (supported by ) Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250,000 compensation package

Lead a modern practice with full clinical autonomy, Cerec, iTero, WaveOne Gold, VideaHealth AI, and strong admin support. Big pluses: guaranteed base with uncapped earnings, stock options, heavy CE, and 1:1 mentorship for both new and experienced dentists.

Employer: Bowen Health

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes sign-on bonus up to $2,500)

Hands-on clinic role where you prep charts, take vitals, help with procedures, and support medication management. Good fit if you like patient contact, can travel between sites, and want a stable role with clear credentials and training support.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (travel contract)

(travel contract) Type: Full-time, travel

Salary: Competitive hourly + tax-free stipend (if eligible)

OR travel RN role with one recruiter from start to finish, no mid-contract pay cuts, and access to multiple partner facilities. Good option if you want travel pay, steady assignments, and extras like referral bonuses and license reimbursement.

Employer: Travel Nurses, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, 8-hr shifts

Salary: Approx. $3,291 per week (package with potential tax-free stipend)

First Assist travel role supporting surgical teams on day shifts (about 6:30a–5p). Comes with weekly pay, 401(k), life insurance, and dedicated recruiter support from a nurse-founded agency.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, nights (36 hrs/week)

Schedule: 6:00pm–6:30am, Sun–Tue or Mon–Wed

6:00pm–6:30am, Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Night shift role running and scoring sleep studies, doing patient assessments, and maintaining lab equipment. Strong match if you have 1–3 years sleep tech experience, RPSGT or CPSGT, and want solid benefits like medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Don’t wait too long; healthcare jobs here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.