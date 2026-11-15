Looking for a new feline friend in Fort Wayne, IN? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes and could be the perfect match for you.

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Buffy is described as a sweet, “honey-loving” little girl who’s ready for adventures or cozy lazy days. She sounds like a fun, charming kitten who will bring a lot of joy to her new home.

👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Winnie is “sweeter than a honey pot” and looking for a forever home filled with love, attention, and maybe a few snacks. She’s a lovable little gal who wants to make someone’s life sweeter.

👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Sally is full of personality and described as having Pooh Bear sweetness with extra charm. She’s ready to be a cuddle buddy and best friend for someone special.

👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable young cat

Adoptable young cat Breed: Domestic Mediumhair

Domestic Mediumhair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Male Color: Mostly white

Mostly white Adoption Fee: $0

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)

Fluffy is a good-sized, very pretty cat with a fluffy coat. He’s not a fussy eater, very energetic, has never been outside, and gets along with the family dog, which may make him a nice fit for a home with a friendly pup.

👉 Meet FLUFFY and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable adult cat

Adoptable adult cat Breed: American Bobtail

American Bobtail Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Female

Female Color: Black & white / tuxedo

Black & white / tuxedo Adoption Fee: $100

Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)

Anna is a mature, brave, and loving cat who has been a strong emotional support for her person. She’s described as intelligent, kind, and very bonded with her feline sister, showing a deep sense of “sisterhood” and care.

👉 Meet Anna and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Status: Adoptable kitten

Adoptable kitten Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all) – described as black and orange

Black (all) – described as black and orange Adoption Fee: $50

Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Fruit Loops is a shy, cautious little kitten who is still learning that the world is safe. She will do best in a patient, gentle home that can give her time to adjust and grow into a confident, happy companion.

👉 Meet Fruit Loops and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Wayne area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Humane Fort Wayne or the listed private owners, or click through to the links above to learn more and apply.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.