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🐱 Playful & Sweet Cats Ready for Adoption in Fort Wayne
Looking for a new feline friend in Fort Wayne, IN? These adoptable cats are waiting for loving homes and could be the perfect match for you.
Buffy
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
Buffy is described as a sweet, “honey-loving” little girl who’s ready for adventures or cozy lazy days. She sounds like a fun, charming kitten who will bring a lot of joy to her new home.
👉 Meet Buffy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Winnie
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
Winnie is “sweeter than a honey pot” and looking for a forever home filled with love, attention, and maybe a few snacks. She’s a lovable little gal who wants to make someone’s life sweeter.
👉 Meet Winnie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Sally
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
Sally is full of personality and described as having Pooh Bear sweetness with extra charm. She’s ready to be a cuddle buddy and best friend for someone special.
👉 Meet Sally and apply to adopt on adoptapet
FLUFFY
- Status: Adoptable young cat
- Breed: Domestic Mediumhair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Mostly white
- Adoption Fee: $0
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)
Fluffy is a good-sized, very pretty cat with a fluffy coat. He’s not a fussy eater, very energetic, has never been outside, and gets along with the family dog, which may make him a nice fit for a home with a friendly pup.
👉 Meet FLUFFY and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Anna
- Status: Adoptable adult cat
- Breed: American Bobtail
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / tuxedo
- Adoption Fee: $100
- Shelter/Owner: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)
Anna is a mature, brave, and loving cat who has been a strong emotional support for her person. She’s described as intelligent, kind, and very bonded with her feline sister, showing a deep sense of “sisterhood” and care.
👉 Meet Anna and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fruit Loops
- Status: Adoptable kitten
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black (all) – described as black and orange
- Adoption Fee: $50
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
Fruit Loops is a shy, cautious little kitten who is still learning that the world is safe. She will do best in a patient, gentle home that can give her time to adjust and grow into a confident, happy companion.
👉 Meet Fruit Loops and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fort Wayne area and thinking about adding a cat to your family, please reach out to Humane Fort Wayne or the listed private owners, or click through to the links above to learn more and apply.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.