Fort Wayne neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from moving supplies to furniture and even pets. Take a look and see if something fits your needs.

Item: Assorted U-Haul and other moving boxes, various sizes

Condition: Mixed sizes, previously used for moving

Pickup: Curbside pickup at 3347 Teramo Court, Fort Wayne, IN 46814

Neighborhood: Mediterra/Grey Oaks

Source: nextdoor.com

These are great if you’re planning a move, decluttering, or need storage. Boxes are already out at the curb, so you can swing by and grab what you need while they last.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free 3-week hydrogen water share

Location: Southwest Fort Wayne (Mediterra/Grey Oaks area)

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor with a home water ionizer is offering 3 weeks of hydrogen water at no cost. You’ll pick up water bags every other day in southwest Fort Wayne. The poster will walk you through the different types of water you’ll receive and how to use each one.

This is a good option if you’ve been curious about hydrogen or ionized water and want to try it before investing in equipment.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: 6.5 ft artificial Christmas tree

Condition: Used; branches-only style, no stand included

Location: E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

Classic artificial tree where you insert the branches into the center pole. You’ll need to provide your own stand, but this could be perfect for someone wanting a budget-friendly holiday setup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Items:

Large heavy table with black metal base/legs

with Couch/pullout bed portion of a sectional plus ottoman

Condition: Sturdy; table is heavy and must be hauled by you

Location: Hathaway Road, Tuscany area, Fort Wayne, IN

Source: nextdoor.com

The table is a solid wooden top with metal legs, suitable for a dining room or office. The pullout couch section and ottoman offer extra seating and a guest bed option. You’ll need a vehicle and help to move these, as the poster notes they are heavy and you must haul yourself.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free kittens to good indoor homes

Age: About 5 months old

Sex: All neutered males except one white kitten with tiger-striped head, who is a spayed female

Medical care: All vaccinated (including rabies and distemper), microchipped, and treated with Revolution PLUS this month for fleas

Location: Wedgewood Place, Fort Wayne, IN

Contact: Call 260-312-2868 and leave a message

Source: nextdoor.com

These kittens are fully vetted and ready for warm, indoor homes. If you’re looking to adopt, this is a great chance to welcome a new pet without initial vet costs.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Fort Wayne tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.