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⚡ Fort Wayne utilities jobs: multiple roles in field service & waste
Fort Wayne’s utility and waste companies are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.
Field Service Technician – Development Program
Employer: POWERX
Location: Fort Wayne, IN (5 weeks training in Phoenix, AZ)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Entry-level, paid training role for people who want to work on power systems across the country. You’ll get five weeks of classroom and hands-on training (housing provided), then travel to customer sites to help test and commission electrical equipment, with support to earn NETA and other certifications.
Ops Supervisor Hauling (Tue–Sat)
Employer: Republic Services
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full-time
Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 a.m. start
Salary: Not listed
Lead trash and recycling collection routes, supervising drivers and helpers while focusing on safety, customer service, and route efficiency. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESPP) and a chance to grow into bigger leadership roles.
Helper
Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.
Location: Fort Wayne, IN
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Outdoor, physical job riding on collection trucks, loading trash and recyclables and helping the driver with safe backing and tight turns. No experience or diploma required, just the ability to lift up to 65 lbs, work in all weather, and follow safety rules.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these companies hire often and like promoting from within.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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