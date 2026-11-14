Fort Wayne’s utility and waste companies are busy and hiring. If you like hands-on work that keeps the city running, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: POWERX

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (5 weeks training in Phoenix, AZ)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level, paid training role for people who want to work on power systems across the country. You’ll get five weeks of classroom and hands-on training (housing provided), then travel to customer sites to help test and commission electrical equipment, with support to earn NETA and other certifications.

Employer: Republic Services

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tuesday–Saturday, 2:00 a.m. start

Salary: Not listed

Lead trash and recycling collection routes, supervising drivers and helpers while focusing on safety, customer service, and route efficiency. Comes with a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, ESPP) and a chance to grow into bigger leadership roles.

Employer: GFL Environmental Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Outdoor, physical job riding on collection trucks, loading trash and recyclables and helping the driver with safe backing and tight turns. No experience or diploma required, just the ability to lift up to 65 lbs, work in all weather, and follow safety rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—these companies hire often and like promoting from within.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.