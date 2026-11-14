Fort Wayne has some solid safety roles open right now, from site safety leaders to night-shift security. Good mix of steady hours and strong hourly pay.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.75/hour

Unarmed security role at a tech/media/telecom site. You’ll do routine patrols, monitor access points, respond to incidents, and help visitors and staff. Night schedule: Tue–Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM, with paid training, benefits, and chances to pick up extra shifts.

Employer: Superior

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (jobsite)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $32.00 – $46.00/hour (overtime eligible)

Field-based safety role on a large construction site. You’ll monitor site safety, document incidents and near-misses, complete audits, and work closely with field and project teams. Strong perks: 100% employer-paid health, dental, disability, and life insurance, 3+ weeks PTO, 401(k) match, and HSA contributions.

Employer: Trinity Safety Company

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $35.00 – $50.00/hour

Lead safety on active sites: run inspections and audits, build site safety plans (SSSP), investigate incidents, and hold weekly safety meetings. This one is geared to experienced pros with CHST/BCSP, OSHA 510, and a full set of safety trainings (First Aid/CPR/AED, NFPA 70E, fall protection, confined space, and more). Includes health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

If one of these fits you, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.