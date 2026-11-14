Fort Wayne’s tech scene is steady and growing, with options from first internships to senior leadership. Here are several solid IT roles you can apply for right now.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (on-site)

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027, possible part-time during 2027–2028 school year)

Pay: $41,792 – $56,449/year (full-time equivalent)

Work on real aerospace and defense electronics projects while you’re still in school. This role is great if you’re studying Software Engineering, Computer Science, IT, or similar and want hands-on experience plus access to BAE’s LEAP Internship & Co-op Program for mentoring and career growth.

Employer: Maximize Learning / Sharetec

Location: Remote (U.S., excluding California) – Fort Wayne–based company

Type: Full-time, exempt

Pay: $110,000 – $140,000/year + bonus eligibility

Lead backend and RESTful API work that powers credit union banking and lending systems, mainly using Go. This is a strong fit if you have 6+ years of software development, enjoy modernizing legacy systems, and want solid benefits plus flexibility with a remote setup.

Employer: DMA – DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid – at least 2 days/week in office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the IT PMO Business Analysis team at an employee-owned (ESOP) company with strong work/life balance perks. Ideal if you have 5+ years in business systems analysis or PMO operations (3+ in leadership) and want to manage people, standardize processes, and drive project outcomes while enjoying day-one benefits and generous time off.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—skills often transfer, and local employers here are growing.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.