📅 Headwaters Ice Rink opens for the season Nov. 21

The Headwaters Ice Rink at Headwaters Park (Clinton & Superior St., 333 S Clinton St, Fort Wayne, IN 46802) will open for the season on Saturday, November 21, 2026.

Headwaters Park hosts festivals and events in the warmer months, and from late November through February it turns into an outdoor ice rink.

For rink hours and details, follow Headwaters Park on social media or visit fortwayneparks.org. You can also call 427-6000.

They’ll start hiring rink staff in September. Job openings will be posted at https://bit.ly/FWParksJobs, and applications will be accepted online.

For festival or event bookings at Headwaters Park, email [email protected].