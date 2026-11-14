Fort Wayne has some solid transportation openings right now, from state highway work to local delivery and CDL routes. If you like being on the move and home most nights, these are worth a look.

Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT Fort Wayne District

State of Indiana – Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $22.00/hr (extra $1/hr with CDL; pay may vary by experience)

(extra with CDL; pay may vary by experience) Inspect small culverts and pipes, drive a utility vehicle along state right-of-way, and work a 4-day schedule with winter on-call for snow/ice. CDL A or B is required (or must be earned in 90 days with onsite CDL training), and you’ll get full state benefits, pension options, and paid leave.

Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role)

Listed as (CDL A driving role) Pay: $1,415+/week guaranteed , plus $2,000 shutdown bonus , $1,000 + $1,000 sign-on , and $250 quarterly safety bonus

, plus , , and Local home-daily auto parts runs (about 500–600 miles round trip), no-touch freight, day cab, 53' dry van. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, and uniforms/boot allowance.

Employer: Ryder System, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Type: Regular full-time

Pay: $1,415+/week , plus $2,000 shutdown bonus , $2,000 sign-on , and $250 quarterly safety bonus

, plus , , and Home daily within a 300-mile radius, hauling no-touch auto parts in a day cab with 53' dry van; strong backing skills needed. Weekly pay, benefits after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, and support from a large Ryder driver network.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23.52/hr

Schedule: Mon–Fri, PM hours , ramp training included

, ramp training included Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and handle customer service. Requires high school diploma/GED, ability to lift 50 lbs, valid driver’s license, and passing DOT-related medical and safety requirements; comes with FedEx’s full benefits package.

Employer: Palmer Trucks

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Deliver truck parts to customers using a pickup or van, help with order picking, stocking, and phone support, and act as the friendly face of a long-time family-owned Kenworth dealership. Requires valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and high school diploma or equivalent; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.

Employer: Bobcat of Fort Wayne

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.00–$45.00/hr , depending on experience

, depending on experience Full-time shop role doing preventive maintenance and repairs on skid-steers, excavators, utility vehicles, and attachments. Great fit if you have 1–5+ years mechanical experience, your own tools, and want solid benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Contract (1099, commission-based)

Pay: From $25.00/hr (commission)

Operate flatbed and other tow trucks for vehicle recovery and roadside assistance, with paid training available. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean record, strong mechanical knowledge, and 24-hour availability Friday–Monday.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.