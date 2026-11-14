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Fort Wayne
🚌 Fort Wayne transportation jobs with multiple local routes
12 days ago
Fort Wayne has some solid transportation openings right now, from state highway work to local delivery and CDL routes. If you like being on the move and home most nights, these are worth a look.
Small Culvert Inspector
- Employer: State of Indiana – INDOT Fort Wayne District
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $22.00/hr (extra $1/hr with CDL; pay may vary by experience)
- Inspect small culverts and pipes, drive a utility vehicle along state right-of-way, and work a 4-day schedule with winter on-call for snow/ice. CDL A or B is required (or must be earned in 90 days with onsite CDL training), and you’ll get full state benefits, pension options, and paid leave.
Truck Driver CDL A Local Home Daily Solo
- Employer: Ryder Supply Chain Solutions
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Listed as Internship (CDL A driving role)
- Pay: $1,415+/week guaranteed, plus $2,000 shutdown bonus, $1,000 + $1,000 sign-on, and $250 quarterly safety bonus
- Local home-daily auto parts runs (about 500–600 miles round trip), no-touch freight, day cab, 53' dry van. Weekly pay, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, and uniforms/boot allowance.
Truck Driver CDL A Local
- Employer: Ryder System, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46808
- Type: Regular full-time
- Pay: $1,415+/week, plus $2,000 shutdown bonus, $2,000 sign-on, and $250 quarterly safety bonus
- Home daily within a 300-mile radius, hauling no-touch auto parts in a day cab with 53' dry van; strong backing skills needed. Weekly pay, benefits after 30 days, PTO from day 1, 401(k) with match, and support from a large Ryder driver network.
Courier / Swing Driver / DOT
- Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $23.52/hr
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, PM hours, ramp training included
- Drive FedEx vehicles to pick up and deliver packages, cover different routes, and handle customer service. Requires high school diploma/GED, ability to lift 50 lbs, valid driver’s license, and passing DOT-related medical and safety requirements; comes with FedEx’s full benefits package.
Delivery Driver
- Employer: Palmer Trucks
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Deliver truck parts to customers using a pickup or van, help with order picking, stocking, and phone support, and act as the friendly face of a long-time family-owned Kenworth dealership. Requires valid driver’s license, clean driving record, and high school diploma or equivalent; offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and paid training.
Heavy Equipment Mechanic
- Employer: Bobcat of Fort Wayne
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $20.00–$45.00/hr, depending on experience
- Full-time shop role doing preventive maintenance and repairs on skid-steers, excavators, utility vehicles, and attachments. Great fit if you have 1–5+ years mechanical experience, your own tools, and want solid benefits like health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and on-the-job training.
Tow Truck Driver (1099 / Commission)
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Contract (1099, commission-based)
- Pay: From $25.00/hr (commission)
- Operate flatbed and other tow trucks for vehicle recovery and roadside assistance, with paid training available. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, clean record, strong mechanical knowledge, and 24-hour availability Friday–Monday.
If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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