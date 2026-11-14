Fort Wayne’s sales scene is busy right now, from entry-level roles to seasoned B2B pros. If you like talking with people and closing deals, there’s a good mix of office, hybrid, and field work here.

Employer: WalkerHughes Insurance

WalkerHughes Insurance Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage a book of employee benefits clients as their trusted advisor on strategy, renewals, and compliance. Great fit if you have 3+ years in benefits/health insurance and a Life & Health license (or can get one) and enjoy client-facing, consultative work.

Employer: Circle Logistics, Inc

Circle Logistics, Inc Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level inside sales role where you’ll make calls, handle quotes, and learn logistics from the ground up. Good for someone with a HS diploma or higher, strong phone skills, and a coachable attitude who wants to break into sales.

Employer: Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Advanced Systems Group)

Shambaugh & Son, L.P. (Advanced Systems Group) Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Blend technical AV/low-voltage design with sales across corporate, education, healthcare, and industrial clients. Ideal if you have 3–5 years related sales experience, love tech, and want a role that includes client visits and project design.

Employer: PNC

Location: Fort Wayne, IN – State Coliseum branch

Type: Full-time, in-office

Salary: Not listed

Grow and deepen customer relationships in a retail branch setting through proactive sales conversations. Best for someone with about 3+ years banking/related experience who enjoys face-to-face service and cross-selling financial products.

Employer: Swiss Re

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid – 3 days/week in office )

(hybrid – ) Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated base $52,000–$78,000 (Fort Wayne range)

Entry-level role supporting client managers in the Life & Health reinsurance business—lots of exposure to sales support, CRM, presentations, and strategy projects. Great for recent grads (0–3 years experience) who are organized, curious, and comfortable with data and PowerPoint.

Employer: Gentiva

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Field-based healthcare sales role calling on hospitals, SNFs, clinics, and physician offices to grow hospice referrals. Strong match if you have 2+ years in healthcare sales or referral marketing and want mission-driven work with a consultative approach.

Employer: Parts Town

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid)

(hybrid) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,094.88–$74,352.58 annually + bonuses

High-volume outbound calling role (about 60 calls/day) selling parts to service contractors in foodservice and HVAC. Good for someone with 1–3 years inside sales or account development, who likes building a pipeline, using Salesforce, and earning bonuses.

Employer: ABM Office Resources

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, field-based

Salary: $50,000 base + uncapped commission

Hunt-focused B2B role selling copiers, printers, and managed print across an 11-county territory. Perfect if you have 2+ years B2B outside sales, love cold outreach, and want a “more you sell, more you make” plan with a long-time local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in experience and background. Share this with a friend who’s job hunting in Fort Wayne so they don’t miss a fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.