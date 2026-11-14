Fort Wayne’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with options from entry-level packers to six-figure quality leaders. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has a good mix of weekday and weekend shifts.

Employer: VetJobs (hiring for BAE Systems )

VetJobs (hiring for ) Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Full-time

Pay: $122,400 – $208,080/year

Lead a quality team on advanced defense electronics (C4ISR systems) that support national security. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years technical experience, strong leadership, and quality systems knowledge like AS9100 and RCCA.

Employer: Acro Service Corp

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Contract, full-time (3pm–11pm)

Oversee off-shift operations in an assembly/machining environment, driving safety, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Great fit if you have 5+ years leading teams in manufacturing or automotive, ideally with union experience.

Employer: QualiTech / Ellison Bakery

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, weekend shifts

Blend ingredients for food products while following strict food safety rules in a wet, noisy plant environment. Weekend-only 12-hour shifts (days or nights) can work well if you want full-time hours in three days.

Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN – 1010 Production Rd

Type: Full-time, onsite

Pay: $107,500 – $204,500/year

Senior quality role embedded with engineering on mission-critical aerospace products. Comes with relocation help, strong benefits, and requires a SECRET clearance (or ability to obtain) plus experience with ISO 9001/AS9100 and RCCA.

Employer: Superior Essex

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, entry level

Wrap wire to order specs, use micrometers, and keep accurate labels and data. Good entry point into manufacturing if you have a high school diploma/GED and can follow detailed work instructions.

Employer: Murray Equipment, Inc. – Alliance Tool & Precision Machining

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:30am–4:00pm, Mon–Fri)

Run and set up CNC mills and lathes making close-tolerance parts. Offers strong benefits, annual reviews, and performance-based raises for experienced CNC machinists who can read blueprints and hold tight tolerances.

Employer: CPI Card Group

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Temp-to-hire, Fri–Sun 4pm–4am

Pay: $24/hour total (base $20 + $4 shift diff)

Operate production equipment in a brand-new, climate-controlled card manufacturing facility. After about 75 days, you may be offered full-time with benefits; good for those with at least 1 year of machine operation experience.

Employer: NIA (Northern Indiana Anodize)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 6pm–6am

Pay: From $18.25/hour

Unload, inspect, and pack anodized aluminum parts in a clean, new facility. Entry-level with training provided, plus benefits and promotion-from-within for people who show up and work hard.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.50/hour (with potential progressive increases at some sites)

Move and bale cardboard using a manual pallet jack in a large warehouse, keeping walkways clear and safe. Good fit if you can walk and stand 10–12 hours and handle up to 75+ lbs with equipment.

Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Spanish-language version of the corrugate recycler role above, with the same physical work and benefits. Nice option if you prefer job details and communication in Spanish.

Employer: KPC / Fort Wayne Newspapers

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time, nights/weekends/holidays

Pay: From $11/hour

Help prep newspaper inserts for delivery in an assembly-style setting. Flexible night schedule, good if you want extra income and can stand for long periods and lift 30 lbs.

Employer: Ellison Bakery

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, weekend shifts

Very similar mixer role to the QualiTech posting, focused on dough mixing, food safety, and recordkeeping. Weekend 12-hour shifts (days or nights) in a wet, noisy production area with provided uniforms and safety shoes.

Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11am–7:30pm

Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour

Check outgoing orders and returning route trucks to make sure pallets, counts, and paperwork are correct. Good for detail-oriented folks who can lift up to 75 lbs and like a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.