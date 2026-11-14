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🏭 Fort Wayne Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Shifts & Paths to Grow
Fort Wayne’s plants and warehouses are busy right now, with options from entry-level packers to six-figure quality leaders. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, this week has a good mix of weekday and weekend shifts.
Quality Manager – Defense Manufacturing
- Employer: VetJobs (hiring for BAE Systems)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $122,400 – $208,080/year
Lead a quality team on advanced defense electronics (C4ISR systems) that support national security. Ideal if you have 8–10+ years technical experience, strong leadership, and quality systems knowledge like AS9100 and RCCA.
Plant Supervisor – 2nd Shift
- Employer: Acro Service Corp
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Contract, full-time (3pm–11pm)
Oversee off-shift operations in an assembly/machining environment, driving safety, KPIs, and continuous improvement. Great fit if you have 5+ years leading teams in manufacturing or automotive, ideally with union experience.
Mixer Operator – Food Production (Weekends)
- Employer: QualiTech / Ellison Bakery
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, weekend shifts
Blend ingredients for food products while following strict food safety rules in a wet, noisy plant environment. Weekend-only 12-hour shifts (days or nights) can work well if you want full-time hours in three days.
Principal Design Quality Engineer (Onsite)
- Employer: Collins Aerospace (RTX)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN – 1010 Production Rd
- Type: Full-time, onsite
- Pay: $107,500 – $204,500/year
Senior quality role embedded with engineering on mission-critical aerospace products. Comes with relocation help, strong benefits, and requires a SECRET clearance (or ability to obtain) plus experience with ISO 9001/AS9100 and RCCA.
Wrapping Operator – Wire Manufacturing
- Employer: Superior Essex
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, entry level
Wrap wire to order specs, use micrometers, and keep accurate labels and data. Good entry point into manufacturing if you have a high school diploma/GED and can follow detailed work instructions.
CNC Machinist – 1st Shift
- Employer: Murray Equipment, Inc. – Alliance Tool & Precision Machining
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, 1st shift (7:30am–4:00pm, Mon–Fri)
Run and set up CNC mills and lathes making close-tolerance parts. Offers strong benefits, annual reviews, and performance-based raises for experienced CNC machinists who can read blueprints and hold tight tolerances.
Temp-to-Hire Machine Operator – Weekends
- Employer: CPI Card Group
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Temp-to-hire, Fri–Sun 4pm–4am
- Pay: $24/hour total (base $20 + $4 shift diff)
Operate production equipment in a brand-new, climate-controlled card manufacturing facility. After about 75 days, you may be offered full-time with benefits; good for those with at least 1 year of machine operation experience.
Weekend Night Packing Technician
- Employer: NIA (Northern Indiana Anodize)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46809
- Type: Full-time, Fri–Sun 6pm–6am
- Pay: From $18.25/hour
Unload, inspect, and pack anodized aluminum parts in a clean, new facility. Entry-level with training provided, plus benefits and promotion-from-within for people who show up and work hard.
Corrugate Warehouse Associate – Recycling
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $16.50/hour (with potential progressive increases at some sites)
Move and bale cardboard using a manual pallet jack in a large warehouse, keeping walkways clear and safe. Good fit if you can walk and stand 10–12 hours and handle up to 75+ lbs with equipment.
Warehouse Associate – Corrugate Recycler (Spanish Posting)
- Employer: Kellermeyer Bergensons Services (KBS)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Spanish-language version of the corrugate recycler role above, with the same physical work and benefits. Nice option if you prefer job details and communication in Spanish.
Packagers – Part-time Nights
- Employer: KPC / Fort Wayne Newspapers
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time, nights/weekends/holidays
- Pay: From $11/hour
Help prep newspaper inserts for delivery in an assembly-style setting. Flexible night schedule, good if you want extra income and can stand for long periods and lift 30 lbs.
Mixer Operator – Bakery (Weekends)
- Employer: Ellison Bakery
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, weekend shifts
Very similar mixer role to the QualiTech posting, focused on dough mixing, food safety, and recordkeeping. Weekend 12-hour shifts (days or nights) in a wet, noisy production area with provided uniforms and safety shoes.
Warehouse Order Checker
- Employer: Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 11am–7:30pm
- Pay: $18.00 – $22.00/hour
Check outgoing orders and returning route trucks to make sure pallets, counts, and paperwork are correct. Good for detail-oriented folks who can lift up to 75 lbs and like a steady weekday schedule.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and may have similar openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.