Fort Wayne’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, schools, and big brands are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and solid management careers.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4231

Walmart Supercenter Location: 7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN

7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd, Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums

This role sits in the deli/bakery, decorating cakes and preparing quality products while helping customers at the counter. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education programs for long-term growth.

Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Sports-bar kitchen job where you’ll cook wings and bar food in a high-energy, game-day atmosphere. Good fit if you like fast pace, loud crowds, and a tight team.

Employer: Sodexo (Parkview Wabash Hospital)

(Parkview Wabash Hospital) Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $15–$18/hour

Weekday morning shifts parking cars and welcoming guests at the hospital. Great for friendly, responsible drivers who want steady hours plus access to Sodexo’s broader benefits and growth paths.

Employer: Monfort Family McDonald’s (franchise)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: From $62,000/year (final pay based on experience)

Run a high-volume McDonald’s, leading assistant and shift managers and owning results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with premium pay for experience, health insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacation, tuition help, and strong advancement potential.

Employer: Panera Bread

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Front-of-house and kitchen role making salads, soups, and sandwiches, working cashier or drive-thru, and keeping the café clean. Offers tips, free on-shift meals, flexible schedules, and benefits for full-time staff.

Employer: Sweetwater

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Early-morning pastry role (typically Tue–Sat, 6am–12pm) baking from-scratch pastries, cakes, pies, and gluten-sensitive items for employees and guests. Ideal if you have commercial baking experience and like a fast-paced, open-kitchen environment.

Employer: Mocha Lounge

Location: Southwest Fort Wayne, IN

Southwest Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $11–$18/hour

Make coffee drinks and light snacks while building a community vibe with regulars. Weekend availability is a must; comes with employee discounts, paid training, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality

Location: The Bradley Hotel, Fort Wayne, IN

The Bradley Hotel, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Support bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and keeping the bar running smoothly at a boutique downtown hotel. Good entry point if you want to grow into bartending in an upscale setting.

Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Location: Memorial Park Middle School, Fort Wayne, IN

Memorial Park Middle School, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (5 hours/day)

Prepare and serve student meals, run the dish room, and keep the kitchen clean under HACCP standards. Great school-hours role if you want your workday to line up with the academic calendar.

Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Location: Towles, Fort Wayne, IN

Towles, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time (school year, 195-day calendar)

Lead a school cafeteria, including menu planning, ordering, inventory, cashiering, and supervising staff. Good fit for someone with several years of quantity food service experience and strong management skills.

Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Location: Towles Elementary, Fort Wayne, IN

Towles Elementary, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (6 hours/day)

Oversee satellite meal operations: receiving food from a prep kitchen, limited prep, serving, cashiering, and recordkeeping. Great for experienced food service workers who want leadership responsibility without a full 8-hour shift.

Employer: Mocha Lounge

Location: Southwest Fort Wayne, IN

Southwest Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Prep and bake simple items like scones, muffins, breads, and quiche, plus build breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Low-drama, small-kitchen role with a flexible schedule.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.