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Fort Wayne
🍽️ Fort Wayne Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
12 days ago
Fort Wayne’s food scene is busy right now—cafes, schools, and big brands are all hiring. Good mix of entry-level roles and solid management careers.
Cake Decorator
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #4231
- Location: 7502 Southtown Crossing Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$30/hour + performance incentives and possible hourly premiums
This role sits in the deli/bakery, decorating cakes and preparing quality products while helping customers at the counter. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package and paid education programs for long-term growth.
HEART OF HOUSE COOK
- Employer: Buffalo Wild Wings – Fralich, Inc.
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Sports-bar kitchen job where you’ll cook wings and bar food in a high-energy, game-day atmosphere. Good fit if you like fast pace, loud crowds, and a tight team.
Valet Attendant
- Employer: Sodexo (Parkview Wabash Hospital)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $15–$18/hour
Weekday morning shifts parking cars and welcoming guests at the hospital. Great for friendly, responsible drivers who want steady hours plus access to Sodexo’s broader benefits and growth paths.
General Manager – Monfort Family McDonald’s
- Employer: Monfort Family McDonald’s (franchise)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: From $62,000/year (final pay based on experience)
Run a high-volume McDonald’s, leading assistant and shift managers and owning results in quality, service, and cleanliness. Comes with premium pay for experience, health insurance, 401(k) match, paid vacation, tuition help, and strong advancement potential.
Restaurant Team Member
- Employer: Panera Bread
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Front-of-house and kitchen role making salads, soups, and sandwiches, working cashier or drive-thru, and keeping the café clean. Offers tips, free on-shift meals, flexible schedules, and benefits for full-time staff.
Pastry Chef – Downbeat Diner
- Employer: Sweetwater
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
Early-morning pastry role (typically Tue–Sat, 6am–12pm) baking from-scratch pastries, cakes, pies, and gluten-sensitive items for employees and guests. Ideal if you have commercial baking experience and like a fast-paced, open-kitchen environment.
Barista – Southwest Location
- Employer: Mocha Lounge
- Location: Southwest Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $11–$18/hour
Make coffee drinks and light snacks while building a community vibe with regulars. Weekend availability is a must; comes with employee discounts, paid training, and a flexible schedule.
Barback – The Bradley
- Employer: Pyramid Global Hospitality
- Location: The Bradley Hotel, Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time
Support bartenders by stocking, cleaning, and keeping the bar running smoothly at a boutique downtown hotel. Good entry point if you want to grow into bartending in an upscale setting.
Nutrition Services – 5hr Cafeteria Assistant (Memorial Park Middle)
- Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Location: Memorial Park Middle School, Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time (5 hours/day)
Prepare and serve student meals, run the dish room, and keep the kitchen clean under HACCP standards. Great school-hours role if you want your workday to line up with the academic calendar.
Nutrition Services – 8hr Cafeteria Manager (Towles)
- Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Location: Towles, Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time (school year, 195-day calendar)
Lead a school cafeteria, including menu planning, ordering, inventory, cashiering, and supervising staff. Good fit for someone with several years of quantity food service experience and strong management skills.
Nutrition Services – 6hr Elementary Satellite Cafeteria Manager (Towles Elementary)
- Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools
- Location: Towles Elementary, Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time (6 hours/day)
Oversee satellite meal operations: receiving food from a prep kitchen, limited prep, serving, cashiering, and recordkeeping. Great for experienced food service workers who want leadership responsibility without a full 8-hour shift.
Baker & Sandwich Maker – Southwest Location
- Employer: Mocha Lounge
- Location: Southwest Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12–$14/hour
Prep and bake simple items like scones, muffins, breads, and quiche, plus build breakfast and lunch sandwiches. Low-drama, small-kitchen role with a flexible schedule.
If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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