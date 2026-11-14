Fort Wayne has some solid leadership roles open right now, from branch operations to restaurant and service management. If you’ve got team-leading experience, this is a good moment to look around.

Employer: Kirby Risk Electrical Supply

Kirby Risk Electrical Supply Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Fort Wayne territory for a long-standing electrical supply company. You’ll own branch performance, guide a seasoned team, and work closely with sales and corporate to grow market share. Strong management/operations background and experience with budgets and performance metrics are key.

Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just apply once via Kirby Risk’s site.

Employer: Mira Home

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: Competitive base + performance bonuses + commission incentives (exact amount not listed)

Run day-to-day operations for a pest control branch, leading a field team and keeping everything compliant, safe, and customer-focused. You’ll manage inventory, vehicles, and quality of service, and you’ll need an Indiana pest control license, management experience, and a clean driver’s license. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, PTO, and HSA.

Employer: Monfort Family McDonald’s (independent franchisee)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Starting base pay: $62,000/year (final pay based on experience)

Oversee a high-volume McDonald’s restaurant, leading assistant and shift managers to hit goals in quality, service, and cleanliness. This is a locally owned group with room to grow and benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, vacation pay, free/discounted meals, and up to $3,000/year for college.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.