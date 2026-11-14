Fort Wayne schools are adding support in classrooms and nursing programs, so it’s a good moment to move into education or level up your teaching career.

Here are several Education & Training roles hiring now in Fort Wayne, IN:

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Teach LPN/PN and RN students in the classroom, lab, simulation, and/or clinical sites. Great fit if you’re a BSN+ RN with 3+ years’ experience who wants to mentor future nurses and stay active in clinical practice.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on core nursing concepts with LPN/PN and RN students, helping them build strong fundamentals. Ideal for RNs who enjoy breaking down complex topics and creating a supportive learning space.

Employer: Fort Wayne Community Schools

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time, school year schedule

Hours: 7:45 a.m.–3:45 p.m.

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, public pension, paid holidays, PTO, life insurance, long-term disability

Health, dental, vision, public pension, paid holidays, PTO, life insurance, long-term disability Salary: Not listed

Work directly with students who need extra academic, social-emotional, and developmental support so they can meet Indiana College and Career Ready Standards. You’ll need a valid Indiana teaching license and 3–5 years of effective classroom experience.

Employer: St. Vincent de Paul, Fort Wayne

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (up to 29 hrs/week)

School Years: Current 26–27 and upcoming 27–28

Current and upcoming Salary: Not listed

Support lead teachers in resource and general education classrooms, helping students with diverse learning needs grow in faith and academics. Good option if you want school hours and a smaller weekly time commitment.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have similar roles open or coming soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.