Fort Wayne’s retail scene is busy right now, with lots of stores hiring for both part-time and full-time help. If you like talking with people and keeping busy on your feet, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Location: 5421 Meijer Dr, Fort Wayne, IN 46835

5421 Meijer Dr, Type: Part-time

Pay: $14/hour

Work with both retail and wholesale paint customers, help match products to projects, tint and mix paint, and keep the store looking sharp. Great fit if you’re fluent in English and Spanish and want steady hours with a well-known brand.

Employer: Menards

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Pay: Base pay + extra $3/hour on Sat/Sun (exact base not listed)

Help customers find what they need for home projects, keep shelves stocked, and learn the store as you go. Perks include store discount, profit sharing, flexible scheduling, dental plan, and on-the-job training.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time (position can also be part-time per description)

Support DIY customers in-store and by phone, help with parts lookups, and do basic services like battery and wiper installs. Good for someone who likes cars, can lift up to 50 lbs frequently, and is okay working evenings and weekends.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Be a lead sales associate on the floor, helping guests with outfits, running fitting rooms, and jumping in at cash wrap or stockroom as needed. You’ll get 40% off at AE & Aerie and chances to grow your retail skills.

Employer: Soma

Location: Store 5395, Jefferson Pointe, Fort Wayne, IN 46804

Store 5395, Jefferson Pointe, Type: Part-time

Step into a leadership role where you help open/close the store, coach associates, and support scheduling, cash handling, and inventory. Great if you have about 2 years of retail management experience and enjoy helping women feel confident.

Employer: Windsor Fashions

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Train to become a store manager while acting as an assistant manager—coaching a team, driving sales, and keeping shrink low. Full-timers get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and 40% employee discount.

Employer: Bobcat of Fort Wayne

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: From $17/hour

Help customers and the service department find and order equipment parts, manage stock, and handle returns and warranties. This role offers benefits (health, dental, vision, 401(k) + match, PTO) and can be a path to a management position.

Employer: Cirilla’s

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (~21 hours/week)

Pay: From $13/hour

Work in an intimate-products boutique, running the register, helping customers, restocking, and keeping the store clean. Good for someone with a flexible schedule (nights & weekends) and strong customer service skills.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

Location: 4030 W. Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN

4030 W. Jefferson Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Pay: $13.25–$13.75/hour starting range

Handle customer service, cashiering, stocking, and keeping the store organized. Full-time associates may qualify for store discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits, paid time off, and more, based on hours and service.

Employer: Goodwill Industries of Northeast Indiana, Inc.

Location: Glenbrook Commons, Fort Wayne, IN

Glenbrook Commons, Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Sort, tag, and price donated clothing, help donors at the back door, and sometimes assist on the sales floor. Goodwill offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holiday pay, and store discounts, plus set rotating schedules and no late-night shifts.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.