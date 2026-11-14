Fort Wayne’s trades scene is busy right now, especially for folks who like hands-on work and steady hours. If you’re good with tools or a paintbrush, there are some solid options open.

Employer: Penske Truck Leasing

Penske Truck Leasing Location: 3602 Lima Rd, Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Work on truck and trailer collision repairs using modern tools and diagnostic gear. This role comes with career stability, in-house training, growth opportunities, and strong benefits with plenty of time off.

Alternate listing: Same role on Indeed

Employer: Summit Painting Services LLC

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $24.00–$27.00 per hour, paid weekly

Lead a crew for a fast-growing local painting company and keep jobs running smoothly from start to finish. Great fit if you have 3–5+ years of painting experience, like mentoring others, and want steady day-shift, Monday–Friday work.

Employer: Summit Painting Services LLC

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (in-person)

(in-person) Type: Full-time, W-2

Pay: $21.00–$24.00 per hour, paid weekly

Join a growing team that values attitude, reliability, and hard work. You’ll do residential painting, have year-round work, weekday day shifts, and room to grow into leading a crew if you want.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists related openings on the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.