Fort Wayne has a nice mix of cleaning, housekeeping, and tech‑heavy building roles right now. Good options here if you like staying active and keeping spaces running smoothly.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Clean Team, Inc. Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Keep a local bank clean and welcoming while working independently. Paid training and a flexible, extra‑income style schedule; must be 18+, have a driver’s license, transportation, and pass a background check.

Employer: Blue Flame Management

Blue Flame Management Location: Fort Wayne, IN (Northeast side)

Type: Part-time (flexible hours)

(flexible hours) Pay: Competitive wages (exact rate not listed)

Clean guest rooms at Hampton Inn and nearby Hilton Garden Inn/Home2 Suites—dusting, vacuuming, changing linens, and restocking supplies. Offers flexible hours, strong training, and worldwide hotel discounts; weekend availability needed.

Employer: Maid Perfect

Maid Perfect Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time

Pay: From $15.00/hour, about 15–25 hours/week

Evening commercial cleaning starting around 5:30 PM, with some late‑night shifts and potential for more hours. Includes 401(k) matching and paid time off while you clean offices, restrooms, and common areas.

Employer: Kleenit Group, Inc.

Kleenit Group, Inc. Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Sun–Thurs, 9:00 PM–5:30 AM

Pay: $16.00–$18.00/hour

Overnight janitorial role handling trash, floors, dusting, and bathrooms in a commercial setting. Requires clean background, driver’s license, and ability to be on your feet; experience is preferred but not required.

Employer: Circle Logistics Inc

Circle Logistics Inc Location: Fort Wayne, IN (two office locations)

Type: Part-time (30 hrs/week)

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 1:00 PM–7:00 PM

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Daytime/afternoon role keeping offices, restrooms, and common areas clean, plus light maintenance like changing filters and bulbs. Nice steady weekday schedule with evenings and weekends off.

Employer: Innovative Control Systems, LLC

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $24.00–$58.00/hour , depending on experience

, depending on experience Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement with match, paid vacation/holidays/sick time, company vehicle or auto allowance, gas card, phone, laptop, potential bonus

Hands‑on technical role commissioning and servicing HVAC building automation systems. Great fit if you like troubleshooting controls, HVAC, and low‑voltage systems and want strong benefits and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Strive Recovery

Strive Recovery Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: PRN/as-needed (1st or 2nd shift, rotating weekends)

(1st or 2nd shift, rotating weekends) Pay: $15/hour

Benefits (for eligible staff): Medical, dental, vision, vacation, PTO

Help keep a behavioral health facility clean and safe by caring for resident rooms and common areas. Good option if you want to support a recovery-focused environment and need flexible, as‑needed shifts.

Employer: Google

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite data center)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $86,000–$118,000/year + ~15% bonus target + equity + benefits

Operate and maintain critical data center systems like power, cooling, and monitoring equipment. Requires related technical training and 2+ years of electrical/mechanical/HVAC or controls experience in an industrial/commercial setting, plus ability to work non‑standard shifts.

If one of these fits your schedule and skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.