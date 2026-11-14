Fort Wayne’s engineering scene is busy right now, with openings from data centers to aviation electronics. If you’re into complex systems and hands-on problem solving, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Kokosing

Kokosing Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support planning and coordination of process mechanical and underground piping on heavy industrial and municipal projects. Good fit if you know piping systems, can read P&IDs and drawings, and like working with field teams, vendors, and BIM/CAD to solve constructability issues.

Employer: Regal Rexnord

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (fully onsite)

(fully onsite) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

R&D role designing high-voltage controllers for electric machines (115–460 Vac, >300 Vdc). Ideal if you have 5–7 years in power electronics, mixed-signal design, and enjoy taking ideas from concept to MVP while working closely with software, manufacturing, and product teams.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office (listed for Fort Wayne area)

(listed for Fort Wayne area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600

Senior subject-matter-expert role leading controls for hyperscale data centers (BAS, SCADA, EPMS, ICS). Great for a PE with 15+ years in controls/automation who wants to set technical direction, mentor teams, and work on high-impact, mission-critical infrastructure.

Employer: BAE Systems, Inc.

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (on-site, occasional travel <10%)

(on-site, occasional travel <10%) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,935 – $110,390

Hands-on production test role on flight-critical electronic systems. You’ll diagnose complex electronic issues down to component level, work closely with engineering and production, and use lab gear plus data tools to keep avionics hardware performing safely and reliably.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and related roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.