Fort Wayne’s finance scene is busy right now, with solid roles from local and national employers. If you like numbers and clear career paths, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Premier Truck Rental

Premier Truck Rental Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base + quarterly profit sharing (after 1 year)

Dig into credit apps, financial data, and risk while being the first point of contact for new customers. This role stands out for its day-one benefits, on-site gym with trainer, and a mix of analysis + relationship-building in a growing, family-owned company.

Employer: DuCharme, McMillen & Associates, Inc. (DMA)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead fiscal impact studies for big capital projects like data centers and power generation, and help shape deals between companies and local governments. This is a strong fit if you have municipal finance experience, love Excel modeling, and want employee-ownership (ESOP), day-one benefits, and a focus on work/life balance.

Employer: The Hagerman Group

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time (option to start part-time)

Salary: Competitive (not listed)

Handle vendor invoices, project billing, and reconciliations for a long-standing construction firm. Great if you’re early in your accounting career and want training, clear growth paths, bonuses, and strong benefits, with the option to start part-time and move to full-time.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.