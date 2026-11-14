Looking for a dog in Fort Wayne, IN? These adoptable pups are hoping for a cozy couch, a loving family, and a fresh start.

Breed: Shepherd mix

Shepherd mix Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)

Adult (about 4.5 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown and white with a bit of black

Brown and white with a bit of black Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 744-0454

Icy is a handsome boy with a warm, people-loving personality. He enjoys attention and may even give a little hop to make sure you don’t miss him when it’s time for pets. If you like an affectionate dog who wants to be noticed, Icy could be your guy.

👉 Meet Icy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua mix

Chihuahua mix Age: Adult (about 3 years)

Adult (about 3 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Tan Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 744-0454

Monty is a small dog with a big presence. He loves being the center of attention and soaking up affection from his people. If you’re looking for a little shadow who wants to be noticed and loved, Monty may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Adult (about 2 years)

Adult (about 2 years) Gender: Male

Male Color: Tan

Tan Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 744-0454

Aladdin is a wiggly, happy boy who loves being close to his people. When he’s excited, his tail and whole body get in on the fun. If you want a companion who shows his joy with full-body wiggles, Aladdin is ready to meet you.

👉 Meet Aladdin and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Medium Terrier mix

Medium Terrier mix Age: Puppy (about 3 months)

Puppy (about 3 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Brown and white

Brown and white Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 744-0454

Rocco is a young pup who already knows how to win hearts: be cute, enjoy treats, and soak up attention. He has lots of growing and learning ahead and will need a family ready for puppy training and adventures.

👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix

American Pit Bull Terrier mix Age: Puppy (about 5 months)

Puppy (about 5 months) Gender: Male

Male Color: Black and white

Black and white Adoption Fee: $200

Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Contact: (260) 744-0454

Spud is an affectionate, playful youngster who loves attention and fun. He’s full of puppy energy and sweetness, and will do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows.

👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix

Chihuahua / Papillon mix Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn

White with tan/yellow/fawn Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)

Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)

Norman is a loyal, affectionate dog looking for a new home due to changes in his family. He has lived with cats and smaller dogs and done well with them. His current owner says he would do best:

With older children

In a home with smaller dogs , not large dogs

, not large dogs With someone who can manage some food aggression by being careful at feeding time

He can go outside without a leash and stay close, and he’s used to living in a home environment.

👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in the Fort Wayne area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Humane Fort Wayne at (260) 744-0454 or contact Norman’s current owner through his listing. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.