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🐶 Playful, Gentle & Loyal Dogs Ready for Adoption in Fort Wayne
Looking for a dog in Fort Wayne, IN? These adoptable pups are hoping for a cozy couch, a loving family, and a fresh start.
Icy
- Breed: Shepherd mix
- Age: Adult (about 4.5 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and white with a bit of black
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Contact: (260) 744-0454
Icy is a handsome boy with a warm, people-loving personality. He enjoys attention and may even give a little hop to make sure you don’t miss him when it’s time for pets. If you like an affectionate dog who wants to be noticed, Icy could be your guy.
👉 Meet Icy and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Monty
- Breed: Chihuahua mix
- Age: Adult (about 3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Contact: (260) 744-0454
Monty is a small dog with a big presence. He loves being the center of attention and soaking up affection from his people. If you’re looking for a little shadow who wants to be noticed and loved, Monty may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Monty and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Aladdin
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Adult (about 2 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Tan
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Contact: (260) 744-0454
Aladdin is a wiggly, happy boy who loves being close to his people. When he’s excited, his tail and whole body get in on the fun. If you want a companion who shows his joy with full-body wiggles, Aladdin is ready to meet you.
👉 Meet Aladdin and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Rocco
- Breed: Medium Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy (about 3 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown and white
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Contact: (260) 744-0454
Rocco is a young pup who already knows how to win hearts: be cute, enjoy treats, and soak up attention. He has lots of growing and learning ahead and will need a family ready for puppy training and adventures.
👉 Meet Rocco and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spud
- Breed: American Pit Bull Terrier mix
- Age: Puppy (about 5 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Black and white
- Adoption Fee: $200
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Contact: (260) 744-0454
Spud is an affectionate, playful youngster who loves attention and fun. He’s full of puppy energy and sweetness, and will do best with a family ready to guide him as he grows.
👉 Meet Spud and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Norman
- Breed: Chihuahua / Papillon mix
- Age: Adult
- Gender: Male
- Color: White with tan/yellow/fawn
- Adoption Fee: $0 (private owner)
- Organization: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)
Norman is a loyal, affectionate dog looking for a new home due to changes in his family. He has lived with cats and smaller dogs and done well with them. His current owner says he would do best:
- With older children
- In a home with smaller dogs, not large dogs
- With someone who can manage some food aggression by being careful at feeding time
He can go outside without a leash and stay close, and he’s used to living in a home environment.
👉 Meet Norman and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in the Fort Wayne area and thinking about adding a dog to your family, please reach out to Humane Fort Wayne at (260) 744-0454 or contact Norman’s current owner through his listing. Sharing these pups with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.