Fort Wayne has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. From tiny shy babies to a sensitive young adult, there’s a good match here for many kinds of families.

Breed: Snowshoe

Snowshoe Age: Young (about 2–3 years)

Young (about 2–3 years) Gender: Male

Color: Cream/Ivory

Cream/Ivory Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)

Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)

Personality notes: Very sweet, playful, but a bit finicky . He does not like loud noises or fast movements , so a calmer home will suit him best. His person says he does better with his own litter box and doesn’t always like to share.

Very sweet, playful, but a bit . He does , so a calmer home will suit him best. His person says he does better with and doesn’t always like to share. Why he needs a home: His current owner is rehoming due to job loss and wants a kind, stable home for him.

👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Male

Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby

Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Phone: (260) 427-1244

👉 Meet NEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Gender: Male

Color: Gray and white

Gray and white Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: Tiny, playful kitten with “a whole lot of growing up to do” and a big world to explore. Looking for a family ready for typical kitten energy and care.

👉 Meet Muffler and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Havana Brown (mix)

Havana Brown (mix) Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray

Gray Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: Described as an adorable kitten with a “big future ahead.” Ready to grow into her personality in a home where she’ll be loved and spoiled.

👉 Meet Fuel Pump and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby & white

Brown tabby & white Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: A shy, timid kitten who may take time to warm up. Needs a gentle, patient home where she can build confidence and discover how fun family life can be.

👉 Meet Coco Puffs and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue & white

Gray/blue & white Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: A tiny tabby girl who is “sure to brighten up your life.” Still very young, with lots of exploring and learning ahead.

👉 Meet Headlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (about 2 months)

Gender: Female

Color: Black

Black Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: A tiny black kitten ready to bring a “spark” into someone’s life. Still very much a baby who needs time, care, and attention.

👉 Meet Spark Plug and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Male

Color: Orange/white

Orange/white Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: Sweet but easily overwhelmed by the big world. Would do best in a quieter home with a gentle family willing to let him blossom at his own pace.

👉 Meet Frosted Flakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: White with gray/blue and orange

White with gray/blue and orange Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: A shy youngster who may need time and gentle encouragement to feel safe. Has “a chance to shine” in a patient, loving home.

👉 Meet Fruity Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Gray/blue & white

Gray/blue & white Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne

Phone: (260) 744-0454

Personality notes: A timid kitten who finds new surroundings and faces a bit scary. Needs a patient, understanding home where she can settle in slowly.

👉 Meet Toast Crunch and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Phone: (260) 427-1244

👉 Meet JESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby

Gender: Female

Color: Black & white / Tuxedo

Black & white / Tuxedo Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Phone: (260) 427-1244

👉 Meet CECE and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Gender: Male

Color: Brown/Chocolate

Brown/Chocolate Adoption fee: $30

Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control

Phone: (260) 427-1244

👉 Meet PAWBLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Fort Wayne, IN, please consider visiting Humane Fort Wayne or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, or reaching out to Roo’s private owner through his listing. Sharing these links with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.