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🐱 Playful & Shy Adoptable Cats Waiting in Fort Wayne
Fort Wayne has some very special cats and kittens hoping for a safe, loving home. From tiny shy babies to a sensitive young adult, there’s a good match here for many kinds of families.
Roo
- Breed: Snowshoe
- Age: Young (about 2–3 years)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Cream/Ivory
- Adoption fee: $0 (private owner)
- Shelter/Org: For Adoption By Private Owner (Fort Wayne, IN)
- Personality notes: Very sweet, playful, but a bit finicky. He does not like loud noises or fast movements, so a calmer home will suit him best. His person says he does better with his own litter box and doesn’t always like to share.
- Why he needs a home: His current owner is rehoming due to job loss and wants a kind, stable home for him.
👉 Meet Roo and apply to adopt on adoptapet
NEO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray/Blue or Silver Tabby
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (260) 427-1244
👉 Meet NEO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Muffler
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Male
- Color: Gray and white
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: Tiny, playful kitten with “a whole lot of growing up to do” and a big world to explore. Looking for a family ready for typical kitten energy and care.
👉 Meet Muffler and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fuel Pump
- Breed: Havana Brown (mix)
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: Described as an adorable kitten with a “big future ahead.” Ready to grow into her personality in a home where she’ll be loved and spoiled.
👉 Meet Fuel Pump and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Coco Puffs
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby & white
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: A shy, timid kitten who may take time to warm up. Needs a gentle, patient home where she can build confidence and discover how fun family life can be.
👉 Meet Coco Puffs and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Headlight
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue & white
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: A tiny tabby girl who is “sure to brighten up your life.” Still very young, with lots of exploring and learning ahead.
👉 Meet Headlight and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Spark Plug
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (about 2 months)
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: A tiny black kitten ready to bring a “spark” into someone’s life. Still very much a baby who needs time, care, and attention.
👉 Meet Spark Plug and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Frosted Flakes
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Male
- Color: Orange/white
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: Sweet but easily overwhelmed by the big world. Would do best in a quieter home with a gentle family willing to let him blossom at his own pace.
👉 Meet Frosted Flakes and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Fruity Pebbles
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: White with gray/blue and orange
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: A shy youngster who may need time and gentle encouragement to feel safe. Has “a chance to shine” in a patient, loving home.
👉 Meet Fruity Pebbles and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Toast Crunch
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Gray/blue & white
- Shelter: Humane Fort Wayne
- Phone: (260) 744-0454
- Personality notes: A timid kitten who finds new surroundings and faces a bit scary. Needs a patient, understanding home where she can settle in slowly.
👉 Meet Toast Crunch and apply to adopt on adoptapet
JESS
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Brown tabby
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (260) 427-1244
👉 Meet JESS and apply to adopt on adoptapet
CECE
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby
- Gender: Female
- Color: Black & white / Tuxedo
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (260) 427-1244
👉 Meet CECE and apply to adopt on adoptapet
PAWBLO
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Male
- Color: Brown/Chocolate
- Adoption fee: $30
- Shelter: Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control
- Phone: (260) 427-1244
👉 Meet PAWBLO and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Fort Wayne, IN, please consider visiting Humane Fort Wayne or Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control, or reaching out to Roo’s private owner through his listing. Sharing these links with friends and family can also help these cats find their forever homes.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.