📅 Join National Take a Hike Day on the Pufferbelly Trail

Bring a friend and enjoy a relaxed walk to celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails Department.

Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Time: 12:00 PM (noon)

Meeting spot: Pufferbelly Trailhead at Parkview Family YMCA , 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.

, Distance: About 2 miles, heading south on the tree-lined Pufferbelly Trail

This is meant to be a leisurely stroll, not a race, and is open to anyone who wants to get outside, move a bit, and enjoy the trail.

If you’d like, you can share your hike on social media using #NationalTakeAHikeDay.