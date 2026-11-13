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Fort Wayne
📅 Noon group hike on Pufferbelly Trail for National Take a Hike Day
11 days ago
📅 Join National Take a Hike Day on the Pufferbelly Trail
Bring a friend and enjoy a relaxed walk to celebrate National Take a Hike Day with the City of Fort Wayne Greenways and Trails Department.
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 12:00 PM (noon)
- Meeting spot: Pufferbelly Trailhead at Parkview Family YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.
- Distance: About 2 miles, heading south on the tree-lined Pufferbelly Trail
This is meant to be a leisurely stroll, not a race, and is open to anyone who wants to get outside, move a bit, and enjoy the trail.
If you’d like, you can share your hike on social media using #NationalTakeAHikeDay.
More Info: Calendar • National Take a Hike Day
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