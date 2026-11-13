Fort Wayne’s manufacturing scene is busy, and supply chain pros are in demand. If you like keeping parts, people, and production all moving on time, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Avalign Technologies

Avalign Technologies Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead purchasing for a growing medical device manufacturer, handling materials, tooling, and supplies to keep production running smoothly. You’ll manage suppliers, control costs, support inventory levels, and back up scheduling and inventory control.

Employer: Avalign Technologies

Avalign Technologies Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Plan and schedule production based on customer demand, using MRP/ERP tools to create work orders and machine schedules. You’ll watch inventory, flag bottlenecks, support capacity planning, and act as a key contact for order status and expediting.

Employer: Trelleborg

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Not listed (likely full-time)

Not listed (likely full-time) Salary: Not listed

Not listed Application deadline: 02/13/2027

Create and maintain production and delivery schedules for a specific value stream, aiming for strong on-time delivery and efficient use of labor and machines. You’ll prep work orders, help with inventory and cycle counts, track KPIs, and join weekly planning and continuous improvement efforts.

Employer: Riverside MFG

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole purchasing team for a manufacturing operation, from hiring and coaching buyers to handling critical, high-value purchases yourself. You’ll own supplier performance, purchasing KPIs, ERP/MRP data accuracy, and compliance with quality and ITAR/export rules.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, pay, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.