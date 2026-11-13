undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Fort Wayne Education Jobs – Multiple Roles in Local Schools & Colleges
Fort Wayne has a nice mix of school and college openings right now, from classroom support to coaching and college teaching.
Here are a few solid options if you like working with students.
Adjunct Ethics Instructor
- Employer: Jersey College
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time (Adjunct)
- Salary: Not listed
- Class hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM
Teach Ethics to college students in a set mid-day block, great if you like philosophy and want steady daytime hours. You’ll need a Master’s in Philosophy and at least a Bachelor’s with 15+ hours in the discipline; prior teaching is a plus but not required.
Noon Monitor
- Employer: Southwest Allen County Schools
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time (2 hours/day, 9-month school year)
- Salary/Benefits: Not listed; not eligible for benefits
Help keep kids safe and orderly in the cafeteria, playground, and other areas during lunch and recess. This is a short daily shift that fits well around other work or family schedules; you’ll need patience, flexibility, and a genuine interest in students.
Head Coach Women’s Soccer
- Employer: Indiana Institute of Technology (Indiana Tech)
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Indiana Tech Women’s Soccer program, from recruiting and coaching to scheduling, budgeting, and mentoring student-athletes. A bachelor’s degree is required (master’s preferred), plus 1–3 years of college playing or coaching experience is preferred; expect travel, nights, and weekends during the season.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will link to more openings at the same school.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.