Fort Wayne has a nice mix of school and college openings right now, from classroom support to coaching and college teaching.

Here are a few solid options if you like working with students.

Employer: Jersey College

Jersey College Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time (Adjunct)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Class hours: 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

Teach Ethics to college students in a set mid-day block, great if you like philosophy and want steady daytime hours. You’ll need a Master’s in Philosophy and at least a Bachelor’s with 15+ hours in the discipline; prior teaching is a plus but not required.

Employer: Southwest Allen County Schools

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time (2 hours/day, 9-month school year)

Salary/Benefits: Not listed; not eligible for benefits

Help keep kids safe and orderly in the cafeteria, playground, and other areas during lunch and recess. This is a short daily shift that fits well around other work or family schedules; you’ll need patience, flexibility, and a genuine interest in students.

Employer: Indiana Institute of Technology (Indiana Tech)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Indiana Tech Women’s Soccer program, from recruiting and coaching to scheduling, budgeting, and mentoring student-athletes. A bachelor’s degree is required (master’s preferred), plus 1–3 years of college playing or coaching experience is preferred; expect travel, nights, and weekends during the season.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting will link to more openings at the same school.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.