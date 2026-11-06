📋 Fort Wayne Admin Jobs: Multiple Office & Hospital Roles

Fort Wayne has a steady stream of office and front-desk jobs right now, especially in healthcare and customer-facing roles. If you like staying organized and helping people, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dupont Hospital

Dupont Hospital Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time (occasional)

Salary: Not listed

This role supports the ER by checking in patients, verifying insurance, and keeping records accurate and organized. Good fit if you have some medical office or customer service experience and want flexible, occasional shifts.

Employer: Service Corporation International

Location: Fort Wayne, IN 46808

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll handle scheduling, calls, reports, invoices, and HR paperwork for a funeral home/cemetery setting. Best for someone with 3+ years in a fast-paced office, strong computer skills, and comfort handling sensitive, confidential situations.

Employer: Lutheran Hospital

Lutheran Hospital Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, weekends (Fri–Sun 5:00 p.m.–5:30 a.m.)

Salary: Not listed

Overnight weekend role registering patients, checking insurance, and collecting co-pays. Great if you want a hospital job, can handle long weekend shifts, and have some healthcare or front-desk experience.

Employer: Aboite Animal Hospital (AAHA-accredited)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00–$19.00 per hour (based on experience)

You’ll be the first point of contact for pet owners—answering phones, scheduling, handling checkouts, and managing records. Perks include no weekends, no major holidays, PTO, 401(k) match, health support, and pet discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often employers have similar roles open or upcoming.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.