🛒 Fort Wayne Customer Service & Retail – Several Solid Openings

Fort Wayne retail is busy right now – from tech to groceries to crafts, there’s a nice mix of front-line and leadership roles open. If you like helping people in person or over the phone, this week has options.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Pick and stage online orders, run powered equipment (training/cert provided), and keep inventory on track. Good fit if you like staying active, using tech, and working behind the scenes while still helping customers.

Employer: Maximus

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite call center)

Fort Wayne, IN (onsite call center) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00/hr + performance bonuses

Handle high-volume inbound calls about Medicaid, SNAP, and TANF, answering questions and updating cases in the state system. Monday–Friday schedule, strong benefits, and lots of training and growth paths.

Employer: Michaels Stores

Location: Fort Wayne – Maysville Rd, IN

Fort Wayne – Maysville Rd, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the whole store: sales, staffing, and customer experience, with most of your time on true management work (not cashiering). Great if you have 5+ years retail and want to run a creative, high-traffic store.

Employer: The Fresh Market

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the department manager, coach the team, and help with ordering, shrink, and merchandising. Ideal if you have leadership experience and some meat-cutting skills and want strong food-focused perks and discounts.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (retail store)

(retail store) Salary: Not listed

Be the first stop for customers with tech issues, from setup to basic repairs, with training provided. Perfect if friends already come to you with computer questions and you want a job that builds tech skills.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 7401 S Anthony Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46816

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run daily store operations, open/close, manage stock, and support and train associates. Good step if you’ve done retail and want hands-on leadership without jumping straight to full store manager.

Employer: America’s Best

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + bonus eligible)

Own store performance, lead the team, and partner with the eye doctor to keep patient care smooth. Strong option for experienced retail leaders who want healthcare-style benefits and a clear career ladder.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time (in-store)

(in-store) Salary: Not listed

Welcome shoppers, demo products, ring up sales, and help with pickups. Great entry role if you like talking with people, learning new tech, and want an employee discount.

Employer: ALDI

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.50/hr starting, $26.50/hr in year 2

Help lead store operations, staffing, inventory, and merchandising while working around 38 hours/week. Strong pay for retail, plus leadership experience that looks great on a resume.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne, IN Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level role handling carts, light cleaning, and helping across departments. Weekly pay, team discount, and flexible shifts make this a solid first job or side gig.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and skim the full posting—sometimes the schedule or benefits make it worth it. Save the links you like and apply while they’re fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.