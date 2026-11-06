📣 Fort Wayne Sales & Marketing Roles With Multiple Openings

Fort Wayne’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from insurance and home services to real estate and creative media. If you like building relationships and closing deals, there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance

Indiana Farm Bureau Insurance Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $50,000–$70,000 + benefits

Sell insurance while building long-term client relationships in your own community. This role comes with hands-on training, licensing support, and a full benefits package as you grow your own book of business.

Employer: American Freight Furniture & Mattress

American Freight Furniture & Mattress Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: $45,000–$62,000 per year

Lead a sales team in a retail furniture store, support the General Manager, and help drive revenue, credit, and protection plan sales. Good fit if you like coaching associates, managing store performance, and being the Manager on Duty.

Employer: Art Home Photo

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (travel across Indiana)

Type: Full-time, in-person/field-based

Salary: From $37,440/year + performance-based commission

Relationship-focused role with a real estate media company—no cold sales, just deep client care and retention. You’ll visit brokerages, attend events, and manage client touchpoints, with PTO, retirement plan, and a company-funded client engagement budget.

Employer: Peterman Brothers

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Top compensation package (exact amount not listed)

Consultative sales role in residential HVAC, guiding homeowners from first visit to close. Comes with strong benefits (401k with match, health, PTO, paid birthday off, holidays) and big earning potential if you can close 55–60% and drive around $1.5M in annual sales.

Employer: Leadling (Investors Equity Group referral partner)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (remote/field, commission-based)

Type: Contract, commission-only

Pay: Commission on referred investor loans (no base salary listed)

Side partnership for licensed real estate agents with investor clients. You keep your current brokerage and earn extra by referring investor loans, getting paid on the loan closing plus the sale, while IEG handles the lending side.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, territory, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.