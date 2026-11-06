🏥 Fort Wayne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Perks

Healthcare hiring is steady in Fort Wayne, IN right now, with options from hospitals to outpatient clinics to senior care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of shifts and settings to choose from.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Full-time, .9 FTE, 7:00am–7:30pm, days

Highlights: Acute inpatient dialysis role with sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 50% match up to 6%, student loan repayment up to $20,000, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, and PTO/EIB. Ideal if you have 1+ year dialysis RN experience and want a tight-knit acute team.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Work in the OR setting up sterile fields, passing instruments, and helping keep cases safe and efficient. Great fit if you’re a CST with BLS and want to build OR experience in a busy surgical environment.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network – Lutheran Hospital

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, leadership

Highlights: Lead the entire imaging department—operations, quality, and strategy. Offers competitive compensation, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO/EIB, and leadership development. Best for an ARRT-registered imaging leader with several years of experience.

Employer: Select Medical – Select Physical Therapy

Location: 5139 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825

Type: Full-time, outpatient

Salary: $75,000–$105,000 (experience-based)

(experience-based) Highlights: Pelvic health specialty role with up to $20,000 sign-on bonus and a $350/month student debt benefit. 1:1 mentorship for new grads, strong CEU support, and a national pelvic health network make this great if you want to specialize and grow.

Employer: Lutheran Health Network

Lutheran Health Network Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time

Highlights: Mix of clinical and front-desk work—vitals, rooming, phone triage, scheduling, and insurance checks. Good entry point if you’ve completed a MA program or externship and want steady hours in a primary care clinic.

Employer: Aegis Therapies

Location: Georgetown Place, Fort Wayne, IN (assisted & independent living)

(assisted & independent living) Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, no evenings/weekends

Highlights: Treat higher-functioning seniors in an on-site outpatient clinic—no home travel. Offers flexible schedule, PTO, unlimited CEUs, mentorship, and medical/dental/vision options; great if you want work–life balance.

Employer: Lutheran Hospital

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time, .6 FTE, 7:00am–7:00pm days

Highlights: Support breastfeeding/chest-feeding families in inpatient and outpatient settings. Requires IBCLC, BCLS, NRP, and NALS; perfect if you love maternal–child health and want focused lactation work.

Employer: Turnstone

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: PRN/Part-time, daytime hours Mon–Fri

Highlights: Work with adults with physical or neurological disabilities, Alzheimer’s, or dementia—help with daily care, activities, and/or drive a specialized bus. Good fit if you have a clean driving record, CPR/First Aid, and a heart for disability services.

Employer: Saint Anne Communities

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time or Part-time, 6:00am–2:00pm

Pay: From $31/hour (LPN/RN)

(LPN/RN) Highlights: Non-profit, faith-based senior care with a $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time (over 2 years) and strong insurance benefits. Great if you like day shift in long-term care and a team-focused culture.

Employer: American Senior Communities – Coventry Meadows

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Part-time, weekend option, 6:00am–6:00pm Fri–Sun

Highlights: Perfect if you want to stack hours on weekends and keep weekdays free. Offers competitive pay, early access to earnings, 401(k), low-cost medical, PTO, and strong growth paths in a large senior care organization.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.