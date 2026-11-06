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Fort Wayne
🏥 Fort Wayne Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings & Big Perks
9 days ago
Healthcare hiring is steady in Fort Wayne, IN right now, with options from hospitals to outpatient clinics to senior care. If you’re in nursing, therapy, or support roles, there’s a good mix of shifts and settings to choose from.
Dialysis RN – Full-time Days
- Employer: Lutheran Health Network
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN (hospital setting)
- Type: Full-time, .9 FTE, 7:00am–7:30pm, days
- Highlights: Acute inpatient dialysis role with sign-on bonus, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with 50% match up to 6%, student loan repayment up to $20,000, $5,000 tuition reimbursement, and PTO/EIB. Ideal if you have 1+ year dialysis RN experience and want a tight-knit acute team.
Surgical Tech – Certified
- Employer: Lutheran Health Network
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Work in the OR setting up sterile fields, passing instruments, and helping keep cases safe and efficient. Great fit if you’re a CST with BLS and want to build OR experience in a busy surgical environment.
Director of Imaging
- Employer: Lutheran Health Network – Lutheran Hospital
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time, leadership
- Highlights: Lead the entire imaging department—operations, quality, and strategy. Offers competitive compensation, full health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO/EIB, and leadership development. Best for an ARRT-registered imaging leader with several years of experience.
Physical Therapist – Pelvic Floor (Outpatient)
- Employer: Select Medical – Select Physical Therapy
- Location: 5139 E Dupont Rd, Fort Wayne, IN 46825
- Type: Full-time, outpatient
- Salary: $75,000–$105,000 (experience-based)
- Highlights: Pelvic health specialty role with up to $20,000 sign-on bonus and a $350/month student debt benefit. 1:1 mentorship for new grads, strong CEU support, and a national pelvic health network make this great if you want to specialize and grow.
Medical Assistant – Primary Care
- Employer: Lutheran Health Network
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time
- Highlights: Mix of clinical and front-desk work—vitals, rooming, phone triage, scheduling, and insurance checks. Good entry point if you’ve completed a MA program or externship and want steady hours in a primary care clinic.
Physical Therapy Assistant – Outpatient (Senior Living)
- Employer: Aegis Therapies
- Location: Georgetown Place, Fort Wayne, IN (assisted & independent living)
- Type: Part-time, Monday–Friday, no evenings/weekends
- Highlights: Treat higher-functioning seniors in an on-site outpatient clinic—no home travel. Offers flexible schedule, PTO, unlimited CEUs, mentorship, and medical/dental/vision options; great if you want work–life balance.
Lactation Consultant (Non-RN) – Part-time Days
- Employer: Lutheran Hospital
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time, .6 FTE, 7:00am–7:00pm days
- Highlights: Support breastfeeding/chest-feeding families in inpatient and outpatient settings. Requires IBCLC, BCLS, NRP, and NALS; perfect if you love maternal–child health and want focused lactation work.
PRN Program Assistant/Driver – Adult Day & Memory Care
- Employer: Turnstone
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: PRN/Part-time, daytime hours Mon–Fri
- Highlights: Work with adults with physical or neurological disabilities, Alzheimer’s, or dementia—help with daily care, activities, and/or drive a specialized bus. Good fit if you have a clean driving record, CPR/First Aid, and a heart for disability services.
LPN/RN – 6a–2p Shift
- Employer: Saint Anne Communities
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Full-time or Part-time, 6:00am–2:00pm
- Pay: From $31/hour (LPN/RN)
- Highlights: Non-profit, faith-based senior care with a $10,000 sign-on bonus for full-time (over 2 years) and strong insurance benefits. Great if you like day shift in long-term care and a team-focused culture.
Certified Nurse Aide – Weekend Option
- Employer: American Senior Communities – Coventry Meadows
- Location: Fort Wayne, IN
- Type: Part-time, weekend option, 6:00am–6:00pm Fri–Sun
- Highlights: Perfect if you want to stack hours on weekends and keep weekdays free. Offers competitive pay, early access to earnings, 401(k), low-cost medical, PTO, and strong growth paths in a large senior care organization.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles open that aren’t always listed in one place.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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