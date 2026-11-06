🏭 Fort Wayne Manufacturing Jobs – Multiple Openings From $20/hr+

Fort Wayne’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, with solid options for both entry-level and experienced tradespeople. Here are several local roles where you can build skills, earn steady pay, and grow.

Employer: Cintas

Cintas Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Pay: Competitive hourly pay plus up to an extra $3.00/hr for high productivity

This role is all about folding and bundling clean garments and linens in a fast-paced plant. Good fit if you like staying active on your feet, enjoy routine work, and want performance-based pay and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO).

Employer: Purple Hires Inc.

Purple Hires Inc. Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Contract, Onsite

Schedule: 2nd shift, 3:00 PM – 11:30 PM

You’ll install, troubleshoot, and repair electrical and mechanical systems on CNC lathes, presses, and other production equipment. Ideal if you have 4+ years industrial maintenance experience, strong electrical skills, and are comfortable with PLCs, drives, hydraulics, and pneumatics.

Employer: Dauch

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift

You’ll handle CNC lathe setups and changeovers, read G & M code, and help troubleshoot daily production issues. Great for someone with 1–3 years in high-volume precision machining who wants to deepen CNC programming and robot skills (including Nachi robots).

Employer: Kaiser Tool Company (THINBIT®)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Schedule: Mon–Thu 7:00 AM–4:00 PM , Fri 7:00 AM–1:00 PM , minimal overtime

Mon–Thu , Fri , minimal overtime Pay: From $20.00/hr, ~40 hrs/week

Work in a clean, well-lit, climate-controlled facility running multiple jobs, setting up grinders, checking parts, and reading prints. They’ll consider entry-level to highly experienced candidates and offer strong benefits (401k match, health, dental, vision, PTO, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: LH Industries / LH Medical

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, in-person

Shifts: 1st (6:30 AM–3 PM), 2nd (2:30 PM–11 PM), 3rd (10:30 PM–7 AM, priority )

1st (6:30 AM–3 PM), 2nd (2:30 PM–11 PM), 3rd (10:30 PM–7 AM, ) Pay: From $24.00/hr, 40+ hrs/week, 15% shift premium for 2nd & 3rd

Inspect high-precision medical parts using micrometers, calipers, CMMs, and vision systems, following ISO and FDA rules. Good match if you have 1+ year in quality inspection, can read blueprints, and want strong benefits plus tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Rea Magnet Wire

Location: Fort Wayne, IN

Type: Full-time, 12-hour 2-2-3 night schedule

This role focuses on plant quality: calibrating equipment, maintaining in-line detection systems, running tests on wire, and doing on-floor audits. Great for someone with manufacturing experience, strong math and problem-solving skills, and comfort working nights in a hands-on lab/production setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers will train the right person with a good attitude and solid work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.