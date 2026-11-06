🏗️ Fort Wayne Engineering Jobs with Multiple Openings & $100K+ Pay

Fort Wayne’s engineering scene is busy right now, from auto suppliers to defense and high-tech data centers. Here are a few solid roles worth a closer look if you’re in (or open to) northeast Indiana.

Employer: Venteon (for a leading automotive supplier)

Venteon (for a leading automotive supplier) Location: Fort Wayne, IN area

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: Competitive (plus bonus potential, benefits, paid holidays/vacation, relocation available)

Hands-on role for someone with 5+ years in automotive stamping die troubleshooting and maintenance and strong toolmaking experience. You’ll guide new tool launches, support the tool room on complex issues, and work closely with production, quality, and program management.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $75,300 – $103,500 base

Ideal if you hold a current FAA Part 107 and have 3+ years of commercial UAS experience on construction or industrial sites. You’ll fly drones on large data center and advanced manufacturing projects, capture LiDAR and imagery, and turn it into maps, 3D models, and digital twins using tools like Autodesk, Pix4D, and GIS.

Employer: Raytheon (RTX)

Location: Fort Wayne, IN (onsite, 1010 Production Rd)

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $57,200 – $108,800

Entry-level friendly role for recent STEM bachelor’s grads with some RF fundamentals and MATLAB experience. You’ll help design and test advanced radar and early-warning sensor systems, support modeling and simulation, and work across the full product lifecycle. U.S. citizenship and the ability to obtain a DoD Secret clearance are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and tweak your resume toward the skills they call out most. A small update can make a big difference.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.